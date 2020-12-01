Regulatory guide to Autonomous Driving: Automotive Cyber Security & V2X Market 2020 Analysis up to 2025

According to Supply demand Market Research analyses the regulatory landscape for the transition from Supervised to Unsupervised-Driving (SAE Level 4-5) to allow deployment of higher levels of autonomy in Europe, USA, China, Japan and other markets. Since the future is also Secure and Connected, the analysis also provides a regulatory guide on Automotive Cyber Security and V2X (V2V-V2I).

Deployment of Level 3 Automated Driving is subject to regional regulatory approval but the regulatory framework is different across major geographies. This report analyses the regulatory landscape for the transition from Supervised to Unsupervised-Driving (SAE Level 4-5). Since the future is also connected, our analysis also provides a regulatory guide to Cyber security and V2V-V2I:

Executive Summary

Table of Contents

Regulatory guide to Automated Driving, Automotive Cyber Security & V2X: towards and Autonomous, Secure, Safe & Connected Car:

Deployment of Level 3 automated driving is subject to regional regulatory approval

Cyber Security is the new frontier for Automated and Connected

Cars Connected Car security needs to expand from its Physical dimension to cover the Cyber-Physical dimension and from In-Vehicle-Network to the IoT. While recent “white hack” demonstrations have raised awareness of the risk the automotive industry faces amid the proliferation of Connected Cars, connected devices and V2X, the slow progress of regulation and the absence of common standards restrict adoption of ACS solutions.

As the automotive and technology industries race to higher vehicle autonomy the regulatory barrier becomes a determinant of their commercialization strategies

Audi announced the launch of the industry first Level 3-Automated Driving feature, the AI Traffic Jam Pilot, in July 2017 with its updated flagship A8. But more than 2 years after, the brand has not deployed the feature due to regulatory hurdles.

In this report we define Autonomous Driving regulation as the regulatory and legal developments regarding the transition from a ‘’driver-centric’’ regulation, which includes the “assistive” ADAS / SAE Level 0-2, to ‘’Automated Driving Systems (ADS)’’ framework which allows for testing, approval and certification of technologies that enable hands-off-the-steering-wheel and “eyes-off” and eventually completely unsupervised driving. In addition to approval and homologations, this framework also includes the transfer of liability from the driver to the ADS as well as issues around Automotive Cyber Security and V2V-V2I.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Key findings

Overview of regulations and legislation by key category examined in this report

Autonomous Driving regulation (26 pages) Data recording & liability in Level 3-Conditional Automation (3 pages) Automotive Cyber Security Regulation in major car markets (9 pages) V2X (V2V, V2I) Regulation (11 pages)

Tables:

Key findings from this report

List of regulations and legals covered in this report by category: AD, ACS, AD-EDR & Privacy, V2X

What carmakers are saying about the regulatory framework for L3 and what they are doing?

L3-4 AD testing by carmaker, Tier 1 and other ADS manufacturer across the world

The amendment of the 1968 Vienna Convention on Road Traffic

UN Regulation No.79 and its amendment process (As of Q3-2017)

Example of ACSF certification categories vs old for current and expected SAE L1-3 systems and many more…..

Figures:

Figure 1.1: Status of AD technology vs regulation in Q3 2017 (SAE Level 2 and 3) Figure 1.2: Where is L3 legal today (Q3’17) & what regulatory/legal amendments are required? Figure 1.3: Vehicle automation mix in Europe in 2021: L0/1/2 vs L3/4 Figure 1.4: Counterparties to the UN Regulation No.79-Steering equipment (highlighted in green) Figure 1.5: Overview of the states passing Autonomous Vehicle Legislation in the U.S as of Q3’17 Figure 1.6: Regulatory process in the U.S.A: from Bill to Federal Regulation Figure 1.7: Key findings from USDOT’s Federal Autonomous Vehicle Policy (Source: NHTSA, USDOT) Figure 1.8: CATARC’s roadmap of ICV Standard System Figure 3.1: Overview of key OEM & regulatory action on Automotive Cyber Security in major car markets Figure 3.2: Overview of the Working Groups engaged in Automotive Cyber Security in the UN

