Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | TORAY, Mitsubishi Rayon Co, TINLY

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

TORAY, Mitsubishi Rayon Co, TINLY, Formosa, Hecel, SGL, Toho, TAEKWANG, HYOSUNG, AKSA, Cytec

By Types:

12K

24K

Other



By Applications:

Sports leisure

Industrial

Aeronautics and astronautics

Other







Table of Contents:

1 Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Regular Tow Carbon Fiber

1.2 Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 12K

1.2.3 24K

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Sports leisure

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Aeronautics and astronautics

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Production

3.4.1 North America Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Production

3.5.1 Europe Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Production

3.6.1 China Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Production

3.7.1 Japan Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 TORAY

7.1.1 TORAY Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Corporation Information

7.1.2 TORAY Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Product Portfolio

7.1.3 TORAY Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 TORAY Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 TORAY Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Co

7.2.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Co Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Corporation Information

7.2.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Co Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Co Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Co Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Co Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 TINLY

7.3.1 TINLY Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Corporation Information

7.3.2 TINLY Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Product Portfolio

7.3.3 TINLY Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 TINLY Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 TINLY Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Formosa

7.4.1 Formosa Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Corporation Information

7.4.2 Formosa Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Formosa Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Formosa Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Formosa Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Hecel

7.5.1 Hecel Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Corporation Information

7.5.2 Hecel Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Hecel Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Hecel Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Hecel Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 SGL

7.6.1 SGL Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Corporation Information

7.6.2 SGL Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Product Portfolio

7.6.3 SGL Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 SGL Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 SGL Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Toho

7.7.1 Toho Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Corporation Information

7.7.2 Toho Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Toho Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Toho Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Toho Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 TAEKWANG

7.8.1 TAEKWANG Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Corporation Information

7.8.2 TAEKWANG Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Product Portfolio

7.8.3 TAEKWANG Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 TAEKWANG Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 TAEKWANG Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 HYOSUNG

7.9.1 HYOSUNG Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Corporation Information

7.9.2 HYOSUNG Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Product Portfolio

7.9.3 HYOSUNG Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 HYOSUNG Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 HYOSUNG Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 AKSA

7.10.1 AKSA Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Corporation Information

7.10.2 AKSA Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Product Portfolio

7.10.3 AKSA Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 AKSA Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 AKSA Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Cytec

7.11.1 Cytec Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Corporation Information

7.11.2 Cytec Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Cytec Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Cytec Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Cytec Recent Developments/Updates

8 Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Regular Tow Carbon Fiber

8.4 Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Distributors List

9.3 Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Industry Trends

10.2 Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Growth Drivers

10.3 Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Market Challenges

10.4 Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Regular Tow Carbon Fiber by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Regular Tow Carbon Fiber

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Regular Tow Carbon Fiber by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Regular Tow Carbon Fiber by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Regular Tow Carbon Fiber by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Regular Tow Carbon Fiber by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Regular Tow Carbon Fiber by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Regular Tow Carbon Fiber by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Regular Tow Carbon Fiber by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Regular Tow Carbon Fiber by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

