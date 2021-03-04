RegTech Market Will Grow USD 33.1 Billion by 2026

This specialized and expertise-oriented industry research report scrutinizes the technical and commercial business outlook of the RegTech industry. The report analyzes and declares the historical and current trends analysis of the RegTech industry and subsequently recommends the projected trends anticipated to be observed in the RegTech market during the upcoming years.

According to the report, the global RegTech market in 2019 was approximately USD 5.31 billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.27% and is anticipated to reach around USD 33.1 billion by 2026.

The quantitative data is further underlined and reinforced by comprehensive qualitative data which comprises various across-the-board market dynamics. The rationales which directly or indirectly impact the RegTech industry are exemplified through parameters such as growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities among other impacting factors.

Throughout our research report, we have encompassed all the proven models and tools of industry analysis and extensively illustrated all the key business strategies and business models adopted in the RegTech industry. The report provides an all-inclusive and detailed competitive landscape prevalent in the RegTech market.

The report utilizes established industry analysis tools and models such as Porter’s Five Forces framework to analyze and recognize critical business strategies adopted by various stakeholders involved in the entire value chain of the RegTech industry. The RegTech market report additionally employs SWOT analysis and PESTLE analysis models for further in-depth analysis.

The RegTech market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the RegTech industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different segments and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The regional segmentation of the RegTech industry includes the complete classification of all the major continents including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Further, country-wise data for the RegTech industry is provided for the leading economies of the world.

The RegTech market is segmented based on application, organization size size and region. Based on application, the global RegTech market is categorized into compliance management, regulatory intelligence, risk management, regulatory reporting, identity management and fraud management. Large organization and SME’s are the organization size segments.

Top Market Players

Some of the important players operating in the RegTech marketplace are Fenergo, Jumio, London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), IBM, Infrasoft Technologies, Wolters Kluwer, MetricStream, Broadridge, Thomson Reuters, Abside Smart Financial Technologies, Accuity, Compendor, Compliance Solutions Strategies (CSS), ACTICO, Deloitte, EastNets, NICE Actimize, RIMES Technologies, SAI Global, PwC, Sysnet Global Solutions and Trulioo

The report segments of the global RegTech market as follows:

RegTech Market: Application Segment Analysis

Compliance Management

Regulatory Intelligence

Risk Management

Identity Management

Fraud Management

Regulatory Reporting

RegTech Market: Organization Size Segment Analysis

Large enterprise

SME’s

RegTech Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



