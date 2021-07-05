RegTech Market May See A Big Move: RIMES Technologies, Compendor, PwC

The Ample Market Research (AMR) has announced the addition of the a new industry research that focuses on RegTech market and delivers in-depth market analysis and future outlook of RegTech market. The study covers significant data which makes the research report a handy resource for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people get ready-to-access and self-analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges.

What is RegTech?

Regulation Technology, or RegTech, is a subset of FinTech that leverages new technologies, such as cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP), to address the regulatory challenges within the financial industry and extend its capabilities to other emerging industries. RegTech solutions solve regulatory and compliance issues more effectively and efficiently than traditional methods.

The report yields a systematic understanding of the existing trends, growth opportunities, market dynamics that are expected to shape the growth of the RegTech market. The various research methods and tools were involved in the market analysis of RegTech, to excavate crucial information about the market such as current & future trends, opportunities, business strategies and more, which in turn will aid the business decision-makers to take a right decision in future. The outcome of our research analysis guesstimated that the RegTech Market is destined to perceive constant growth in the coming years.

Regulatory intelligence application to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The regulatory intelligence application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the much-needed functionality of identifying and interpreting regulatory changes, enabling financial institutions to easily manage the changing regulatory environment and minimize the risk of non-compliance. Additionally, the analytics provide financial institutions with insights that can lead to better informed decisions regarding regulatory adherence.

The total market is further segmented based on company, country, and application/type for competitive landscape analysis. On the contrary, information on industry chain structure, emerging applications, and technological developments in the market makes the report a must-read document.

The report reveals detailed information about the global key players as well as some small players of the “RegTech” sector.

The information for each competitor includes:

-Company Profile

-Main Business Information

-SWOT Analysis

-Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

-Market Share

These insights help determine the strength of competition and take the necessary steps to obtain a leading position in the “RegTech” industry.

Additionally, the research provides a detailed analysis of the key segments of the market with the help of charts and tables. An overview of each market segment such as type, application, and region are also provided in the report. These insights help in understanding the global trends in the “RegTech” industry and form strategies to be implemented in the future.

The market across various regions is analyzed in the report, including North America, The U.S., Canada, Europe, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Pan Asia Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, South East Asia Region, India, Australia, Middle East and Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA. The report manifests the growth trends and future opportunities in every region. Additionally, the research provides a list of leading market players active in the “RegTech” industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

The key players profiled in this report include: RIMES Technologies (US), Compliance Solutions Strategies (CSS) (US), Compendor (Germany), PwC (UK), MetricStream (US), Thomson Reuters (Canada), Broadridge (US), Trulioo (Canada), Sysnet Solutions (Ireland), Jumio (US), ACTICO (Germany), Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands), Accuity (US), Deloitte (US), Infrasoft Technologies (India), Abside Smart Financial Technologies (Spain), IBM (US), Nasdaq BWise (Netherlands), SAI (Australia), London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) (UK), Fenergo (Ireland), EastNets (UAE), Lombard Risk (UK), NICE Actimize (US), Alto Advisory (Luxembourg)… RegTech

By Product: Compliance & Risk Management, Identity Management, Regulatory Reporting, Fraud Management, Regulatory Intelligence.

By Application: SMEs, Large Enterprises.

The study clearly reveals that the “RegTech” industry has attained remarkable growth since 2024. This research report is prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market by experts. As a final point, stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other professionals seeking unbiased data on supply, demand, and future forecasts would find the report valuable.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of RegTech in global market.

in global market. To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

