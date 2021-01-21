RegTech Market 2020-2027 Business Plan Strategy, New Solutions, Key Segments, Recommendations || Leading Players – ACTICO GmbH, Acuant, Inc., Ascent, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., ComplyAdvantage

Get an extensive research offering detailed information and growth outlook of the RegTech Market in the new research report added by Big Market Research. The report presents a brief summary of the market by gathering data from various sources and industry experts prevalent in the market. Additionally, the report offers a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) value in percentage and the revenue that is anticipated to be gathered during the forecast period. The statistics offered in the report are reliable, wide-ranging, and the outcome of an in-depth analytical research.

RegTech set of technologies enhances regulatory processes by using cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, machine learning, and big data.

Our analysis involves the study of the market taking into consideration the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Please get in touch with us to get your hands on an exhaustive coverage of the impact of the current situation on the market.

The report analyses the profiles of key players operating in the market include ACTICO GmbH, Acuant, Inc., Ascent, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., ComplyAdvantage, International Business Machines (IBM), MetricStream Inc., NICE Ltd., Thomson Reuters, and Wolters Kluwer N.V.

Key benefits for stakeholders

• The study provides in-depth analysis of the global RegTech market along with the current & future trends to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size are provided in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global RegTech market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key market segments

By Component

• Solution

• Services

By Deployment type

• On-premises

• Cloud

By Organization Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Application

• Anti-money laundering (AML) and Fraud Management

• Regulatory Intelligence

• Risk and Compliance Management

• Regulatory Reporting

• Identity Management

By End User

• Banks

• Insurance Companies

• FinTech Firms

• IT & Telecom

• Public Sector

• Energy & Utilities

• Others

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report clearly shows that the RegTech industry has achieved remarkable progress since 2027 with numerous significant developments boosting the growth of the market. This report is prepared based on a detailed assessment of the industry by experts. To conclude, stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other experts in search of factual data on supply, demand, and future predictions would find the report valuable.

