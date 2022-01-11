Registration for the new season of “Married at First Sight” is now open.

Diana Chaves returns as a presenter.

The third season of “Married at First Sight” is coming to SIC and registration is now possible. It was presenter Diana Chaves – who will also be heading this issue – who addressed potential stakeholders on social networks.

“This is the year you can change your life! Have you ever thought of getting married at a dream party? And spend your honeymoon in a heavenly place? Let our experts help you find love, ”wrote Diana Chaves on Instagram.

Interested parties just have to send an email to casas@nullsic.pt. They will then be contacted by the production team. This upcoming season of the show, which puts unknown perfects on the altar, doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but it will arrive sometime this year.