Registration for the new season of “Married at First Sight” is now open.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJanuary 11, 2022
5

Registration for the new season of “Married at First Sight” is now open.

Diana Chaves returns to present the SIC program, which has not yet premiered.

Diana Chaves returns as a presenter.

The third season of “Married at First Sight” is coming to SIC and registration is now possible. It was presenter Diana Chaves – who will also be heading this issue – who addressed potential stakeholders on social networks.

“This is the year you can change your life! Have you ever thought of getting married at a dream party? And spend your honeymoon in a heavenly place? Let our experts help you find love, ”wrote Diana Chaves on Instagram.

Interested parties just have to send an email to casas@nullsic.pt. They will then be contacted by the production team. This upcoming season of the show, which puts unknown perfects on the altar, doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but it will arrive sometime this year.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJanuary 11, 2022
5
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Arrests and injured in clashes in Jerusalem | Free press

Arrests and injured in clashes in Jerusalem | Free press

April 25, 2021
Photo of Bangladesh: Death on fire in Rohingya refugee camp | Free press

Bangladesh: Death on fire in Rohingya refugee camp | Free press

March 23, 2021
Photo of Israel: Netanyahu Fails to Form Government | Free press

Israel: Netanyahu Fails to Form Government | Free press

May 4, 2021
Photo of Break with Orban: Europe’s Christian Democrats at a Crossroads | Free press

Break with Orban: Europe’s Christian Democrats at a Crossroads | Free press

March 3, 2021
Back to top button