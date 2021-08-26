Registration for the new “Big Brother” is closed

TVI has not yet announced who will host the next version of the reality show.

Registration has ended.

The registration for the new “Big Brother” was closed last Friday, August 20th, announced TVI. There were around 18 thousand entries in total. There is no confirmed release date yet, nor has it been announced who will present this version of the reality show.

51 percent of applicants are men, 49 percent women. The central region accounted for 28 percent of the arrivals, the north 22 percent, the central north six percent, the south two percent, Madeira 1.5 percent and the Azores 0.1 percent.

TVI is building the new “Big Brother” house from scratch. There are no details yet about the room – Queluz de Baixo TV has not disclosed the location or the time it will be ready.