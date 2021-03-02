Registration for the competition to select the most beautiful and strong hair in the country is now open

The winner of “Cabelo Pantene – O Sonho 3” becomes Pantenes’ new ambassador and receives a prize of 10,000 euros.

The show will be broadcast in May.

For many people, nothing gives you more confidence than beautiful, shiny and healthy hair. In fact, hair is so important that it can give us identity and reflect our personality, self-esteem, and state of mind.

If you know or know who can have the most beautiful and well-groomed hair in Portugal, whether male or female, then this is a great opportunity. The competition to find the hair with the greatest personality in Portugal is back on TVI screens. Here comes the third edition of “Cabelo Pantene – O Sonho” – and registration is now open. The actress Sofia Ribeiro makes her debut alongside Luis Borges (who will also be a judge) as the presenter of the program.

For the third time in a row, the selected group of participants will live the dream of being able to learn from different specialists in different areas. The candidates will live in the same house for several weeks and “make the most of their beauty and personality”.

In addition to sharing their stories, they will learn to take care of their hair and facial elimination tests in front of the group of judges responsible for choosing the big winner. This edition promises some surprises for the public and the candidates with new and challenging tests every week.

You have until March 15th to register and qualify as the winner of “Cabelo Pantene – O Sonho 3”. Simply fill out a form and send two photos (of your face and hair) and a presentation video (up to 20 seconds) explaining how important hair is to you and how it affects your personality.

As in previous editions, the winner will be Pantenes’ next ambassador to Portugal and receive a final prize worth 10,000 euros. In addition, you have the option of being managed by Central Models and participating in TVI projects.

The program “Cabelo Pantene – O Sonho 3” is produced by Endemol and will be broadcast by TVI from May. The regulation can also be viewed online.

In 2020 Bruna Guedelha was the winner of “Cabelo Pantene – O Sonho 2” and became a Pantene ambassador. If you think you might be the next winner, don’t waste any more time.