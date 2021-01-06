Regional Strategic Analysis of Threat Intelligence Market during the Forecasted Period 2020-2030

The developing technology landscape is leading to several industry verticals witnessing global transformation. This has resulted in the accretion of digital technologies and industrial systems into a single ecosystem.

The global threat intelligence market accounted for US$ 10.85 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.5%.

The report "Global Threat Intelligence Market, By Solution (Threat Intelligence Platforms, Security Information And Event Management (SIEM), Log Management, Security And Vulnerability Management (SVM), Identity And Access Management (IAM), Risk And Compliance Management, Incident Forensics, And User And Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA)), By Application (SIEM, Security Analytics, Security and Vulnerability Management, Risk and Compliance Management, Incident Response), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029".

Key Highlights:

In October 2020, IBM Security announced new and upcoming capabilities for Cloud Pak for Security, which includes a data security that enables companies to detect, respond to, and protect from threats to their most sensitive data across hybrid cloud environments.

In October 2020, McAfee launched MVISION XDR, the industry-first proactive, data aware and open extended Detection and Response Platform.

In August 2020, Trend Micro partnered with Snyk, the partnership would help security teams manage the risk of open-source vulnerabilities, without interrupting the software delivery process.

In April 2020, Cisco partnered with Google, with this partnership, Cisco integrated its SD-WAN with Google Cloud’s global network and Anthos, offering its customers full WAN application integration with cloud workloads. This partnership would make it easier for users to run the GCP on Cisco’s networks.

Analyst View:

Growth in adoption of threat intelligence solution by SMEs, evolution of next generation security solutions in many organization & SMEs, and high implementation of threat intelligence solutions across various sectors are the major factors that drive the growth of the threat intelligence market. In addition, raise in incidences of security breaches and cybercrime in an organization fuel the growth of the threat intelligence market. The threat intelligence market is driven by factors such as the threat to data by the growing level of interconnectivity due to IoT and BYOD trends and increasing number of targeted attacks and ubiquitous APTs.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global threat intelligence market accounted for US$ 10.85 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.5%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of solution, application, and region.

Depending upon solution, the threat intelligence platforms segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period. The threat intelligence platforms are being deployed by a large number of SMEs to secure their organizations from emerging threats and vulnerabilities.

By application, the security analytics segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Major factors driving the growth of the security analytics segment are the increasing demand to discover patterns in cyber security attacks across network infrastructure and the growing focus on maintaining regulatory compliance across verticals. Due to the increasing network complexities and frequent changes in network infrastructure, the demand for security analytics solutions is increasing.

By region, Due to the high availability of adequate infrastructure, the presence of numerous global financial institutions increased adoption of IoT devices and internet users is expected to drive the growth of threat intelligence solutions in the North America region.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global pharmaceutical membrane filtration technologies market includes IBM Corporation, Dell Inc., CrowdStrike Inc., Anomali Inc., Fortinet Inc., Symantec Corporation, McAfee LLC, Webroot Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., and Farsight Security Inc.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

