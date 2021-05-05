Regional elections in Madrid: conservative election victory | Free press

Madrid (AP) – An impressive victory by the Conservatives in the regional elections in Madrid is putting pressure on the left-wing central government of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in Spain.

The regional head of government and top candidate of the People’s Party (PP), Isabel Díaz Ayuso, won 65 of a total of 136 seats in the early elections – more than doubling her 2019 result. Sánchez, who declared Ayuso his real opponent, his party (PSOE) was shipwrecked on Tuesday: the PSOE lost 13 of its previous 37 seats. “Ayuso beats Sánchez KO”, headlined the renowned newspaper “El Mundo” in the online edition.

The 42-year-old trained journalist, who had distinguished herself in the Corona crisis with her lax restrictions as Sánchez’s main rival and his strict rules to contain the pandemic, then uninhibitedly attacked the head of the central government in her victory speech. . “Freedom has won today” and “Spain is something else, Mr. Sánchez,” she shouted, visibly moved in front of hundreds of cheering supporters waving Spanish flags and saying, “Freedom !, Freedom!” sung. “A new chapter” begins in Spain, the days of Sánchez are numbered. PP boss Pablo Casado described Ayuso’s triumph as a “vote of no confidence in Sánchez”.

Despite significantly higher infection and death rates than in most other regions of Spain, Ayuso had been keeping cafes and bars open for the past few months. It followed the orders and recommendations of the central government only reluctantly or not at all. Madrid has been called the “party capital of Europe”, and Ayuso has become the “bar queen”, as the state television broadcaster RTVE called her. Bar owners in Madrid already call Ayuso a “Santa”, a saint who saved them from destruction.

Even the newspaper “El País”, which is close to the socialists, spoke of a “victory of enormous proportions”, with which the PP “instilled euphoria” and breathed new life into it. The Conservatives urgently needed this after the overthrow of Mariano Rajoy by a vote of no confidence by Sánchez in June 2018 and the worst results in the party’s history in the two new elections in 2019. The party could now be dangerous at a national level. for the socialists, he said.

The government and the country have been badly affected by the major corona-related economic and social problems. Madrid is hoping for the EU’s billions in aid.

Small consolation for the socialists: Ayuso missed an absolute majority with four seats and will therefore continue to depend on tolerance by the right-wing populists from Vox in the future, despite the large profit increase. “Pedro Sánchez will try to take advantage of it,” an analyst predicted on TV. Others believe that not only Sánchez should be concerned. The “road roller Ayuso” (El País) threatens to overshadow his boss, the more moderate Casado, with his carefree, reckless and often naive demeanor, which also fishes the spectrum of the far right.

The princess has already cleaned up an arch-rival with her fast-paced career, largely unknown to the general public in the 2019 election. Leftist leader Pablo Iglesias quickly drew the ramifications of his disappointing performance as a top candidate of the Unidas Podemos (UP) alliance and, surprisingly, announced on the night of the election that he would be leaving politics. To combat the Ayuso phenomenon in Madrid, the charismatic political scientist recently made available his post as Sánchez’s second deputy.