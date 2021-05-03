Regenerative Medicine Market Worth US$ 178.6 billion – UnivDatos Industry Analysis- by Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020-2026 Research report presented by UnivDatos, Emphasis on Product Type (Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy, Tissue Engineering, Small Molecule and Biologics), Material Type (Synthetic Materials, Biologically Derived Materials, Genetically Engineered Materials, Other (Pharmaceuticals)), Application (Cardiovascular, Oncology, Dermatology, Musculoskeletal, Wound Healing, Ophthalmology, Neurology, Others) and Geographical analysis (key regions and countries).

As per the research report, Global Regenerative Medicine Market was valued at US$ 29.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach US$ 178.6 billion by 2026 displaying a reasonable CAGR of 31.5% over the forecast period (2020-2026). Regenerative Medicine is a term that refers to a set of scientific alternatives to therapeutic treatments that may include the use of stem cells. Due to factors such as the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders and chronic diseases, the pipeline of regenerative medicine devices, and technical advances in the regenerative medicine sector, the demand for regenerative medicine is expected to develop tremendously. The industry’s development is being fuelled by an increase in the use of stem cell technology, gene therapy, and tissue engineering to cure diseases like blood cancer and other hematologic conditions. Care for bladder complications, tumours, spinal cord injury, autoimmune illness, replacing broken cartilage in joints, immune system recovery, developmental diseases, and infectious disease are also possible applications of cell therapy. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, government support, and various businesses investing extensively in stem cell therapy research and development are all contributing to the market’s overall growth. The rising number of organ transplants and the number of products in the pipeline indicate that this industry has a bright future ahead of it. However, the high cost of regenerative medicine and ethical concerns about the usage of stem cells and regenerative medicines are significant roadblocks to the market’s development.

“Cell therapy regenerative medicine dominated the market, with a 60% share in 2019”

The global regenerative medicine industry is divided into four categories based on product type: cell therapy, gene therapy, tissue engineering, and small molecule and biologics. Due to technical advances and increased use of cell therapy as a cure for a variety of diseases, the Cell Therapy segment was forecast to expand rapidly and to dominate the market by 2026. By 2026, the Tissue Engineering market is forecast to produce $52.2 billion in sales. During the forecast period 2020-2026, however, the Gene Therapy segment is projected to rise at the fastest rate of 33.9 percent.

“Biologically Derived Materials dominated the material type segment, generating revenue of US$ 16.59 billion in 2019”

The global Regenerative Medicine industry is divided into synthetic materials, biologically derived materials, genetically engineered materials, and others (pharmaceuticals) based on material type. Due to increased use and advances in biologically derived materials, Biologically Derived Materials occupied the largest share and is projected to retain its supremacy during the forecast period 2020-2026. By 2026, the Synthetic Materials market is forecast to produce US$ 57.51 billion in sales. During the projected era, the Genetically Engineered Materials segment is predicted to rise at the fastest rate of 33.9 percent.

“In 2019, Regenerative medicine was majorly used for the treatment of Oncology disorder”

The main applications in regenerative medicine include cardiology, oncology, dermatology, musculoskeletal, immunology and inflammation, ophthalmology, neurology, and others. In 2019, sales from the use of regenerative medicine in the treatment of oncology disorders totalled US$ 15.50 billion. Over the projected timeframe, however, the use of regenerative medicine for the treatment of Neurology disorders is predicted to rise at the fastest rate of 33.0%. By 2026, the musculoskeletal market is forecast to produce US$ 12.50 billion in sales.

“North America dominates the global Regenerative Medicine market”

A comprehensive country-level study was performed for major regions/countries such as North America (US, Canada, Rest of North America), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa and others) to get a greater understanding of the overall acceptance rate of regenerative medicine in major markets. North America, according to estimates, led the worldwide Regenerative Medicine Market in 2019, producing sales of US$ 12.10 billion. The market for regenerative medicine in the North American area will be driven by rising demand for chronic disease care, cancer treatment, and nanotechnology advancements.

