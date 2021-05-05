Regenerative Drives Market 2018 Analysis, Future Opportunities and Market Forecast To 2026

Regenerative drives are compact, high performance, and low harmonic drives which help in providing energy backup to the power grids of a building. These drives can provide almost 100% power backup. Motors continuously produce energy that is generally not tapped; this results in wastage of energy. Regenerative drives help in increasing power in plants more effectively and efficiently. Manufacturers and suppliers of moving walkways, elevators, and escalators have started providing regenerative energy drives to increase the energy efficacy of these systems. ABB, Danfoos, Rockwell Automation, Siemens, and Schneider Electric are the major players in the regenerative drives market and have been continuously investing in research and development. Regenerative drives provide significant energy savings compared to other braking methods. No external brake resistor is required, as it gets transformed into easy installation and zero wasted heat.

Major Key Players of the Regenerative Drives Market are:

ABB, Danfoos, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Magnetek, Gefran SPA, Robert Bosch GmbH, YASKAWA Europe GmbH, and Siemens.

Vendors in the regenerative drives market offer drives for both AC and DC power supplies. There are also vendors in the market that are providing adjustable frequency regenerative drives to the customers and are in great demand. The energy during braking, for single motor or multi-motor DC drive systems, can be regenerated into the AC power line or can be used by the other drive systems. Using regeneration with adjustable frequency drives to return energy to the AC power line, was earlier considered to be very expensive. Regenerative drives are also available based on power rating, such as micro-power regenerative drives, low-power regenerative drives, medium-power regenerative drives, and high-power regenerative drives.

Low-power regenerative drives are expected to become popular among customers as they help organizations in reducing energy consumption and cost. Low-power regenerative drives also help in improving process control in industries, such as automation, building, food & beverage, oil & gas, and pulp & paper. Increasing infrastructure activities in developing nations is expected to drive the growth of the low-power drive segment in the near future. Also, huge investments in the manufacturing industry is a key factor expected to propel the growth of the regenerative drives market. However, decline in price of lithium-ion batteries is a major restraint of the regenerative drives market across the world as it decreases the sale of regenerative drives.

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

The EIRS quadrant framework in the report sums up our wide spectrum of data-driven research and advisory for CXOs to help them make better decisions for their businesses and stay as leaders.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Regenerative Drives consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Regenerative Drives market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Regenerative Drives manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Regenerative Drives with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Regenerative Drives industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

