Refurbished Medical Device Market 2021-28 service demand blooms at USD 21.84 million with GE Healthcare, Stryker, Phillips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Agito Medical, DMS Topline, Johnson & Johnson, First Source, Soma Technology, Toshiba Medical, Block Imaging International

Refurbished Medical Device Market booming to an estimated value of USD 21.84 million looming at a CAGR of +12% by 2028.

Refurbished Medical Equipment are fully tested, cleaned, calibrated and upgraded with new parts and renovation of older or damaged equipment to bring it to a workable or better looking condition and is free of defects. The remanufacturing of medical devices is a growing phenomenon within the health-care industry.

GE is the biggest company in the Global Refurbished Medical Device Market. Siemens Healthcare capturing share revenue of 12% is the second largest follows GE with share revenue of 37% in the previous year.

The healthcare service provider’s view refurbished medical equipment as an alternative to new equipment. The demand for refurbished medical equipment is increasing in India, as the healthcare service providers are focusing on Indian rural markets. Presently, the refurbished market is approximately 20 per cent of the overall equipment sold and almost 30 per cent of the sales in the private sector.

USA and Europe dominate the largest share in the Refurbished Medical Devices Market over the forecast period. China and India are the emergings in this market.

Top Key Players:

GE Healthcare (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Phillips Healthcare (Netherlands), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Agito Medical (Denmark), DMS Topline (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (US), First Source, Inc (U.S.), and Soma Technology (U.S.), Toshiba Medical System (Japan), Block Imaging International (US).

Market Report Segment: by diagnostic equipment type

It gives an information in regards to Porter's Five Forces including substitutes, potential contestants, purchasers, industry contenders, and providers with genuine data for comprehension the worldwide Refurbished Medical Device business sector.

Market Report Segment: by diagnostic equipment type

Ultrasound Systems

X-Ray Machines

CT Machines

MRI Machines

Patient Monitoring Devices

Nuclear Medicine Devices

Mammography Equipment

Telemetry Systems

Cath Labs

Market Report Segment: by therapeutic equipment type

Minimally Invasive Devices

Heart Lung Machines

Radiation Oncology Systems

Infusion Pumps

Non-Invasive Devices

Market Report Segment: by end user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

Ambulatory surgical centers

Others

Market Report Segment: by region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

The report has made the worldwide business sector report with an inclusion of point by point outline of the worldwide Refurbished Medical Device industry including worldwide creation deals, worldwide income, and CAGR.

The Refurbished Medical Device business sector report conveys an inside and out investigation of market size, nation level market size, locale, division advertise development, piece of the overall industry, deals examination, esteem chain improvement, showcase players, the serious scene, late turns of events, vital market development investigation, exchange guidelines, openings examination, item dispatches, mechanical advancements, and zone commercial center extending.

The exploration report has drafted the report with the contributions of value, creation type, obtaining and mergers, Refurbished Medical Device business sector size, piece of the overall industry, deals investigation, esteem chain streamlining, exchange guidelines, mechanical developments, openings examination, and market players.

At the end, of the Refurbished Medical Device Market Professional Survey Report 2021 includes:- Methodology, Analyst Introduction and Statistics Supply. The examination contains Refurbished Medical Device SWOT investigation, venture partialness examination, speculation incorporate innovative work propensity examination.

