Refrigeration Oil Market: Incredible Possibilities, Growth With Industry Study, Detailed Analysis And Forecast To 2021 – 2027 | Major Giants – BASF SE, Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd, Exxon Mobil Corporation., Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Refrigeration oil market is estimated to reach at a USD 1.69 billion by 2027, and growth rate of 9.13% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increased consumption of frozen and packaged food products and with the increasing demand for refrigeration systems to store goods at the required temperature is the factors driving the demand for refrigeration oil.

Refrigeration Oil Market Definitions And Overview:

Refrigeration oil is derived by mineral oil or synthetic oil, formulated by mixing oil and additives designed for its use in the cooling system. Purpose of refrigeration oil is to lubricate moving parts in refrigerant compressor effectively.

Expanding healthcare industry with increased spending on development of new drugs will increase the requirement of refrigeration system to store drugs and vaccine and thus drive the growth of the market. Demand for the air conditioner systems and refrigerators in the developing countries with increase in population and urbanization will also drive the growth of the market. Decrease in environmental pollution have resulted in a shift toward green products, this will result in manufacturing of ACs using greener alternatives that is natural refrigerants such as CO2, hydrocarbons and ammonia and will drive the growth of the market and create new growth opportunities for refrigeration oil market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Stringent regulations to limit the use of fluorocarbon refrigerants will act as a restrain, and further challenge the growth of refrigeration oil market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Some of the companies competing in the Refrigeration Oil Market are: Jxtg Group, BASF SE, Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd, Exxon Mobil Corporation., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Total S.A., China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group), Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS), FUCHS Petrolub Se, Johnson Controls, The Lubrizol Corporation, BP P.L.C., Chevron Corporation, Behr Hella Service Gmbh, BVA, Inc., Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P., CAMCO Lubricants, CITGO Petroleum Corporation, Cosmo Oil Lubricants Co., Ltd., Ente Nazionale Idrocarburi (Eni), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Isel, National Refrigerants, Inc., Summit Oil Company, Inc. (Klüber Lubrication Na Lp), Lubriplate Lubricants Company, Lukoil, Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc., Phillips 66 Lubricants, Sun Company, Inc., among other.

By Type (Synthetic Oil and Mineral Oil)

Application (Refrigerator and Freezer, Air Conditioner, Automotive AC System and Aftermarket)

Refrigerant Type (Ammonia, Hydro Fluorocarbon and Others)

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

