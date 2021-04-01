Refrigeration Leak Detector Market will generate massive revenue by 2027 according to forecasts by Report Ocean

Global Refrigeration Leak Detector Market is valued approximately USD 95.21 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.20% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Refrigeration leak detectors or refrigerant detectors are devices that are used to check and contain the oozing of chemicals such as Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) and Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs). Leakage of refrigerants in HVAC systems is inevitable owing to the presence of imperfect joints, fittings and welding points. Some of these leaks are as low as 1 oz every decade and are not critical to the operation of the system while other leaks are more fatal causing a drop in efficiency of the heating and cooling system. The extensive use of HVAC systems across all sectors ranging from commercial, residential and industrial drives the demand for Refrigerant leak detectors. As shown by the Japan Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Industry Association, the total AC demand in North America increased from 15.31 million units in 2017 to 15.58 million units in 2018. Major share of this demand belonged to the USA with 14.85 million units in 2017. Moreover, the increasing construction of buildings leads to the deployment of these detectors such as increasing in number of restaurants, supermarkets, cold storage facilities, catering facilities and more. Furthermore, Stringent Environmental Protocols catalyze the adoption of the detectors. As for the measurement of the level of individual contribution, the global warming potential (GWP) indicator was developed. Individual buildings need to comply to these indicators for safe operations. Also, the Montreal Protocol set the standards to annual per capital consumption and production of ozone depleting substances to less than 0.3 kg. These protocols propel building owners to install leak detectors to curb emissions. However, lack of standardization regarding output levels impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, technological advancements present a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Refrigeration Leak Detector market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of technology and well established infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapid industrialization and growth of trade and commerce would create lucrative growth prospects for the Refrigeration Leak Detector market across Asia-Pacific region.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1860

Major market player included in this report are:

Elitech Technology Inc.

Fieldpiece Instruments Inc.

CPS Products Inc.

AGPTEK

MSA Safety

ACME Engineering Products Ltd.

KANE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Bacharach Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Robinair, Ritchie Engineering Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Halide Detector

Electronic Detector

By Operation:

Hand-held

Benchtop

By End-Use:

Industrial

Research & Academia

Maintenance Service Providers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1860

Target Audience of the Global Refrigeration Leak Detector Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors