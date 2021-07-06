Refrigeration Compressor for LighRefrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Market Size, Trends, Application, Growth Forecast Report 2021-2027 | Emerson, Panasonic, Embraco, LGt Commercial Market Size, Trends, Application, Growth Forecast Report 2021-2027 | Emerson, Panasonic, Embraco, LG

“

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

Emerson, Panasonic, Embraco, LG, Johnson Controls-Hitachi, Bitzer, Tecumseh, Bock GmbH, Danfoss, Samsung, Secop, Mitsubishi, Frascold, Dorin, Fusheng, Danfu Compressor, Fujian Snowman, Huayi Compressor, Huangshi Dongbei, Zhuhai Landa, Hangzhou Qianjiang, Guangzhou Wanbao

By Types:

Reciprocating Compressor

Rotary Compressor

Screw Compressor

Scroll Compressor

Centrifugal Compressor



By Applications:

Transport based Refrigeration System

Walk-in-Refrigerators and Freezers

Reach-in-Refrigerators and Freezers

Beverage Vending Refrigeration System

Refrigerated Display Cases

Ice Machines

Refrigerated Vending Machines

Others







Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Reciprocating Compressor

1.2.3 Rotary Compressor

1.2.4 Screw Compressor

1.2.5 Scroll Compressor

1.2.6 Centrifugal Compressor

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Transport based Refrigeration System

1.3.3 Walk-in-Refrigerators and Freezers

1.3.4 Reach-in-Refrigerators and Freezers

1.3.5 Beverage Vending Refrigeration System

1.3.6 Refrigerated Display Cases

1.3.7 Ice Machines

1.3.8 Refrigerated Vending Machines

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Production

2.1 Global Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Emerson

12.1.1 Emerson Corporation Information

12.1.2 Emerson Overview

12.1.3 Emerson Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Emerson Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Product Description

12.1.5 Emerson Recent Developments

12.2 Panasonic

12.2.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.2.2 Panasonic Overview

12.2.3 Panasonic Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Panasonic Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Product Description

12.2.5 Panasonic Recent Developments

12.3 Embraco

12.3.1 Embraco Corporation Information

12.3.2 Embraco Overview

12.3.3 Embraco Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Embraco Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Product Description

12.3.5 Embraco Recent Developments

12.4 LG

12.4.1 LG Corporation Information

12.4.2 LG Overview

12.4.3 LG Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 LG Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Product Description

12.4.5 LG Recent Developments

12.5 Johnson Controls-Hitachi

12.5.1 Johnson Controls-Hitachi Corporation Information

12.5.2 Johnson Controls-Hitachi Overview

12.5.3 Johnson Controls-Hitachi Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Johnson Controls-Hitachi Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Product Description

12.5.5 Johnson Controls-Hitachi Recent Developments

12.6 Bitzer

12.6.1 Bitzer Corporation Information

12.6.2 Bitzer Overview

12.6.3 Bitzer Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Bitzer Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Product Description

12.6.5 Bitzer Recent Developments

12.7 Tecumseh

12.7.1 Tecumseh Corporation Information

12.7.2 Tecumseh Overview

12.7.3 Tecumseh Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Tecumseh Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Product Description

12.7.5 Tecumseh Recent Developments

12.8 Bock GmbH

12.8.1 Bock GmbH Corporation Information

12.8.2 Bock GmbH Overview

12.8.3 Bock GmbH Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Bock GmbH Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Product Description

12.8.5 Bock GmbH Recent Developments

12.9 Danfoss

12.9.1 Danfoss Corporation Information

12.9.2 Danfoss Overview

12.9.3 Danfoss Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Danfoss Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Product Description

12.9.5 Danfoss Recent Developments

12.10 Samsung

12.10.1 Samsung Corporation Information

12.10.2 Samsung Overview

12.10.3 Samsung Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Samsung Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Product Description

12.10.5 Samsung Recent Developments

12.11 Secop

12.11.1 Secop Corporation Information

12.11.2 Secop Overview

12.11.3 Secop Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Secop Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Product Description

12.11.5 Secop Recent Developments

12.12 Mitsubishi

12.12.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

12.12.2 Mitsubishi Overview

12.12.3 Mitsubishi Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Mitsubishi Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Product Description

12.12.5 Mitsubishi Recent Developments

12.13 Frascold

12.13.1 Frascold Corporation Information

12.13.2 Frascold Overview

12.13.3 Frascold Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Frascold Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Product Description

12.13.5 Frascold Recent Developments

12.14 Dorin

12.14.1 Dorin Corporation Information

12.14.2 Dorin Overview

12.14.3 Dorin Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Dorin Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Product Description

12.14.5 Dorin Recent Developments

12.15 Fusheng

12.15.1 Fusheng Corporation Information

12.15.2 Fusheng Overview

12.15.3 Fusheng Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Fusheng Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Product Description

12.15.5 Fusheng Recent Developments

12.16 Danfu Compressor

12.16.1 Danfu Compressor Corporation Information

12.16.2 Danfu Compressor Overview

12.16.3 Danfu Compressor Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Danfu Compressor Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Product Description

12.16.5 Danfu Compressor Recent Developments

12.17 Fujian Snowman

12.17.1 Fujian Snowman Corporation Information

12.17.2 Fujian Snowman Overview

12.17.3 Fujian Snowman Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Fujian Snowman Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Product Description

12.17.5 Fujian Snowman Recent Developments

12.18 Huayi Compressor

12.18.1 Huayi Compressor Corporation Information

12.18.2 Huayi Compressor Overview

12.18.3 Huayi Compressor Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Huayi Compressor Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Product Description

12.18.5 Huayi Compressor Recent Developments

12.19 Huangshi Dongbei

12.19.1 Huangshi Dongbei Corporation Information

12.19.2 Huangshi Dongbei Overview

12.19.3 Huangshi Dongbei Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Huangshi Dongbei Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Product Description

12.19.5 Huangshi Dongbei Recent Developments

12.20 Zhuhai Landa

12.20.1 Zhuhai Landa Corporation Information

12.20.2 Zhuhai Landa Overview

12.20.3 Zhuhai Landa Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Zhuhai Landa Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Product Description

12.20.5 Zhuhai Landa Recent Developments

12.21 Hangzhou Qianjiang

12.21.1 Hangzhou Qianjiang Corporation Information

12.21.2 Hangzhou Qianjiang Overview

12.21.3 Hangzhou Qianjiang Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Hangzhou Qianjiang Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Product Description

12.21.5 Hangzhou Qianjiang Recent Developments

12.22 Guangzhou Wanbao

12.22.1 Guangzhou Wanbao Corporation Information

12.22.2 Guangzhou Wanbao Overview

12.22.3 Guangzhou Wanbao Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Guangzhou Wanbao Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Product Description

12.22.5 Guangzhou Wanbao Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Production Mode & Process

13.4 Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Sales Channels

13.4.2 Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Distributors

13.5 Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Industry Trends

14.2 Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Market Drivers

14.3 Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Market Challenges

14.4 Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Refrigeration Compressor for Light Commercial Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

