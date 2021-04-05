Refrigerated Transport Market : Few Ways Create Better Out Of It. | mccourier.com

“ Refrigerated Transport Market ” This study highlights the key indicators of market growth that accompany a comprehensive analysis of this value chain, CAGR development, and Porter’s Five-Force Analysis. This data can enable readers to understand the quantitative growth parameters of this international industry.

The global refrigerated transport market was valued at 15.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.32% over the forecast period, reaching US$ 27.21 billion by 2027. Refrigerated transport refers to the automotive systems designed for transportation of perishable shipment at specific temperatures to retain its quality. These automotive are integrated with cooling apparatus, powered by small displacement diesel engines and utilize dry ice as cooling agent to maintain specific temperatures. Requirement to maintain the edible quality of the products and compliance to the regional food quality regulations are expected to drive refrigerated transport market growth over the forecast period.

The Refrigerated Transport market has witnessed growth from USD XX million to USD XX million from 2015 to 2020. With the CAGR of X.X%, this market is estimated to reach USD XX million in 2027.

Leading Players: United Technologies Corporation, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Ingersoll-Rand plc., China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd., Schmitz Cargobull Aktiengesellschaft, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, Singamas Container Holdings Limited, Hyundai Motor Company, Lamberet SAS, and Wabash National Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., and Great Dane Trailers

The study is thoroughly compiled and provides details pertaining to industry size, projected renumeration, and sales volume. Comprehensive examination of the important drivers which will influence the growth of the Refrigerated Transport market in the upcoming years is also depicted in the report.

This report studies Refrigerated Transport Market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2017 to 2021, and forecast to 2027.

The Deployment Strategy of Fuel Cells

Roadmap for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells

Technological Trends

Technology Transition Analysis

R&D Spending Analysis

Key Collaborations & Funding

Assessment on the Developments of fuel cells in LCV & HCV Vehicles

Global Refrigerated Transport Market, By Transport Type –Qualitative Insights

Refrigerated Road Transport Refrigerated Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) Refrigerated Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles (MHCV) Refrigerated Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Refrigerated Sea Transport

Refrigerated Rail Transport

Refrigerated Air Transport

Global Refrigerated Transport Market, By Technology:

Vapor Compression Systems

Air Blown Evaporators

Eutectic Devices

Global Refrigerated Transport Market, By Temperature:

Single Temperature

Multi-temperature

Finally, the Refrigerated Transport Market report highlight the economy, past and emerging trend of industry, and availability of basic resources. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Refrigerated Transport Market industry before evaluating its possibility.

