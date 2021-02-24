Refrigerated Trailer Market Research Report to Design a Cohesive and Predictive Business Strategy 2027 | Kögel Trailer GmbH & Co. KG, Wabash National Commercial Trailer Products, Randon Implementos, Great Dane Trailers, Inc.

Refrigerated Trailer Market : Revenue, Size & Growth And Quick Introduction

A refrigerated trailer is a part of van or truck used to transport perishable goods at specific temperature. Refrigerated trailers are available in two different ranges namely positive temperature range for chilled ones and negative temperature range for carrying frozen food products. Refrigerated trailers are designed Refrigerated trucks are used for transportation of perishable products such as fish, meat, vegetables, fruits, flowers, dairy products, and poultry products. Moreover, these trucks are used by shippers to make products fresh by providing them temperature and also protect these products and materials against any damage. The most commonly used refrigerated trailers or trucks are 16 m (53’) long, with height of around 2.5 m for single deck and over 4 m for a double deck. This, in turn, these factors are expected to drive the growth of global refrigerated trailer market.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- Kögel Trailer GmbH & Co. KG, Wabash National Commercial Trailer Products, Randon Implementos, Great Dane Trailers, Inc., Gray & Adams Ltd., Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, Hyundai Translead, Montracon Ltd., Schmitz Cargobull AG, Lamberet Refrigerated SAAS, and Fahrzeugwerk Bernard KRONE GmbH

Refrigerated Trailer Market Taxonomy:

Global Refrigerated Trailer Market, By Product Type:

Frozen

Chilled

Global Refrigerated Trailer Market, By End-use Industry:

Dairy

Fruits & Vegetables

Meat & Seafood

Others (Medicines, Bakery, etc.)

Global Refrigerated Trailer Market, By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

