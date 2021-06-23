Refrigerants Market Study: Detailed analysis on operating business segments, product portfolio, key player and forecasts report he prominent companies profiled in the report include Arkema SA, Daikin Industries Ltd, E.I. du Pont Nemours & Co., Honeywell International, Mexichem SA, Dongyue Group, Navin Fluorine International Ltd., and SRF Ltd.

Refrigerants market has witnessed rapid growth, owing to their increasing scope of applications in mobile ACs & transportation, especially in the developing economies. Moreover, the market is set to grow during the forecast period, owing to the rise in demand for refrigerants in industries, commercial, transportation, and domestic sectors and increase in disposable income.

In addition, upsurge in use of refrigerants, especially in the transportation, packaging, and stationary ACs sectors and improvement in standards of living in the emerging economies have fueled the market growth. However, undesirable effects of halocarbons on the ozone layer and frequent amendments in environmental norms & regulations are some of the factors hampering the market growth.

According to a new report, “Refrigerants Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast” the global refrigerants market is registering a CAGR of 9.9% from 2016 to 2022. The inorganic refrigerants segment dominated the global market in 2015, with more than one-third share.

In 2015, the refrigeration segment occupied more than half of the overall refrigerants market share. It is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period, because of the soaring inflow of investments in domestic and commercial air conditioning sectors by market players across the globe.

The hydrocarbons segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.5%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to dominate the global market, in terms of volume, by 2022, registering a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. In 2015, China accounted for more than one-third share of the Asia-Pacific refrigerants market. India is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.1%, in terms of revenue, by 2022.

The Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions jointly accounted for more than half of the global market in 2014, and are expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the spiraling development in the commercial and domestic sectors in these regions, increase in per capita disposable income, and upsurge in consumer spending in the developing economies of these regions.

The key players in the global market have focused on acquiring local players to strengthen their market outreach and expand their customer base. The prominent companies profiled in the report include Arkema SA, Daikin Industries Ltd, E.I. du Pont Nemours & Co., Honeywell International, Mexichem SA, Dongyue Group, Navin Fluorine International Ltd., and SRF Ltd.

