Refractory Metals is Anticipated to Show Growth By 2027

Refractory MetalsRefractory metals have one characteristic in common: an exceptionally high melting point. Tungsten, for example, melts at 3410oC (6170oF), which is more than double that of iron and ten times that of lead. As a , they are found in one section of the periodic table of elements. Although there are twelve refractory metals, only five are widely used: Tungsten, Molybdenum, Niobium, Tantalum and Rhenium.

Refractory metals are unique. As a they provide a number of unique characteristics – such as resistance to high heat, corrosion and wear – making them useful in a multitude of applications. Refractory metals are extracted from ore concentrates, processed into chemicals and then into powders. The powders are consolidated into finished products or mill shapes and ingots for further processing. In the past few years, the consumption of refractory metals in Southeast Asia has a large fluctuation. Xiamen Tungsten, CMOC, Molymet, H.C. Starck, A.L.M.T., Global Tungsten & Powders and JDC are major players in the global market. Xiamen Tungsten is a global market leader. In 2017, Xiamen Tungste has a market share of 23.65%.With its rich local mineral resources, the world's leading manufacturers are located in China and South America.

The Refractory Metals Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Refractory Metals was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Refractory Metals Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Refractory Metals market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of Refractory Metals generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Xiamen Tungsten, CMOC, Molymet, H.C. Starck, A.L.M.T., Global Tungsten & Powders, CBMM, Codelco, JDC, Rising Rare Metals EO-Materials, WOLFRAM JSC, Treibacher Industrie, Climax Molybdenum, Global Advanced Metals, Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry, Rhenium Alloys, ATI,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Molybdenum Metal, Tungsten Metal, Niobium Metal, Tantalum Metal, Rhenium Metal,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Steel Industry, Electronics and Electrical Industry, Carbide Tools and Wear Parts, Aerospace, Others

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Refractory Metals, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The Refractory Metals market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Refractory Metals from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Refractory Metals market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Refractory Metals Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Refractory Metals Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Molybdenum Metal

1.2.3 Tungsten Metal

1.2.4 Niobium Metal

1.2.5 Tantalum Metal

1.2.6 Rhenium Metal

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Refractory Metals Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Steel Industry

1.3.3 Electronics and Electrical Industry

1.3.4 Carbide Tools and Wear Parts

1.3.5 Aerospace

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Refractory Metals Production

2.1 Global Refractory Metals Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Refractory Metals Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Refractory Metals Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Refractory Metals Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Refractory Metals Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Refractory Metals Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Refractory Metals Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Refractory Metals Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Refractory Metals Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Refractory Metals Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Refractory Metals Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Refractory Metals Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Refractory Metals Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Refractory Metals Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Refractory Metals Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Refractory Metals Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Refractory Metals Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Refractory Metals Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Refractory Metals Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Refractory Metals Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Refractory Metals Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Refractory Metals Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Refractory Metals Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Refractory Metals Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Refractory Metals Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Refractory Metals Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Refractory Metals Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Refractory Metals Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Refractory Metals Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Refractory Metals Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Refractory Metals Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Refractory Metals Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Refractory Metals Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Refractory Metals Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Refractory Metals Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Refractory Metals Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Refractory Metals Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Refractory Metals Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Refractory Metals Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Refractory Metals Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Refractory Metals Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Refractory Metals Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Refractory Metals Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Refractory Metals Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Refractory Metals Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Refractory Metals Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Refractory Metals Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Refractory Metals Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Refractory Metals Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Refractory Metals Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Refractory Metals Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Refractory Metals Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Refractory Metals Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Refractory Metals Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Refractory Metals Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Refractory Metals Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Refractory Metals Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Refractory Metals Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Refractory Metals Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Refractory Metals Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Refractory Metals Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Refractory Metals Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Refractory Metals Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Refractory Metals Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Refractory Metals Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Refractory Metals Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Refractory Metals Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Refractory Metals Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Refractory Metals Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Refractory Metals Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Refractory Metals Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Refractory Metals Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Refractory Metals Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Refractory Metals Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Refractory Metals Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Refractory Metals Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Refractory Metals Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Refractory Metals Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Refractory Metals Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Refractory Metals Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Refractory Metals Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Refractory Metals Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Refractory Metals Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Refractory Metals Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Refractory Metals Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Refractory Metals Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Refractory Metals Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Refractory Metals Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Refractory Metals Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Refractory Metals Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Refractory Metals Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Refractory Metals Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Refractory Metals Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Refractory Metals Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Refractory Metals Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Refractory Metals Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Xiamen Tungsten

12.1.1 Xiamen Tungsten Corporation Information

12.1.2 Xiamen Tungsten Overview

12.1.3 Xiamen Tungsten Refractory Metals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Xiamen Tungsten Refractory Metals Product Description

12.1.5 Xiamen Tungsten Related Developments

12.2 CMOC

12.2.1 CMOC Corporation Information

12.2.2 CMOC Overview

12.2.3 CMOC Refractory Metals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 CMOC Refractory Metals Product Description

12.2.5 CMOC Related Developments

12.3 Molymet

12.3.1 Molymet Corporation Information

12.3.2 Molymet Overview

12.3.3 Molymet Refractory Metals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Molymet Refractory Metals Product Description

12.3.5 Molymet Related Developments

12.4 H.C. Starck

12.4.1 H.C. Starck Corporation Information

12.4.2 H.C. Starck Overview

12.4.3 H.C. Starck Refractory Metals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 H.C. Starck Refractory Metals Product Description

12.4.5 H.C. Starck Related Developments

12.5 A.L.M.T.

12.5.1 A.L.M.T. Corporation Information

12.5.2 A.L.M.T. Overview

12.5.3 A.L.M.T. Refractory Metals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 A.L.M.T. Refractory Metals Product Description

12.5.5 A.L.M.T. Related Developments

12.6 Global Tungsten & Powders

12.6.1 Global Tungsten & Powders Corporation Information

12.6.2 Global Tungsten & Powders Overview

12.6.3 Global Tungsten & Powders Refractory Metals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Global Tungsten & Powders Refractory Metals Product Description

12.6.5 Global Tungsten & Powders Related Developments

12.7 CBMM

12.7.1 CBMM Corporation Information

12.7.2 CBMM Overview

12.7.3 CBMM Refractory Metals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 CBMM Refractory Metals Product Description

12.7.5 CBMM Related Developments

12.8 Codelco

12.8.1 Codelco Corporation Information

12.8.2 Codelco Overview

12.8.3 Codelco Refractory Metals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Codelco Refractory Metals Product Description

12.8.5 Codelco Related Developments

12.9 JDC

12.9.1 JDC Corporation Information

12.9.2 JDC Overview

12.9.3 JDC Refractory Metals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 JDC Refractory Metals Product Description

12.9.5 JDC Related Developments

12.10 Rising Rare Metals EO-Materials

12.10.1 Rising Rare Metals EO-Materials Corporation Information

12.10.2 Rising Rare Metals EO-Materials Overview

12.10.3 Rising Rare Metals EO-Materials Refractory Metals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Rising Rare Metals EO-Materials Refractory Metals Product Description

12.10.5 Rising Rare Metals EO-Materials Related Developments

12.11 WOLFRAM JSC

12.11.1 WOLFRAM JSC Corporation Information

12.11.2 WOLFRAM JSC Overview

12.11.3 WOLFRAM JSC Refractory Metals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 WOLFRAM JSC Refractory Metals Product Description

12.11.5 WOLFRAM JSC Related Developments

12.12 Treibacher Industrie

12.12.1 Treibacher Industrie Corporation Information

12.12.2 Treibacher Industrie Overview

12.12.3 Treibacher Industrie Refractory Metals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Treibacher Industrie Refractory Metals Product Description

12.12.5 Treibacher Industrie Related Developments

12.13 Climax Molybdenum

12.13.1 Climax Molybdenum Corporation Information

12.13.2 Climax Molybdenum Overview

12.13.3 Climax Molybdenum Refractory Metals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Climax Molybdenum Refractory Metals Product Description

12.13.5 Climax Molybdenum Related Developments

12.14 Global Advanced Metals

12.14.1 Global Advanced Metals Corporation Information

12.14.2 Global Advanced Metals Overview

12.14.3 Global Advanced Metals Refractory Metals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Global Advanced Metals Refractory Metals Product Description

12.14.5 Global Advanced Metals Related Developments

12.15 Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry

12.15.1 Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry Corporation Information

12.15.2 Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry Overview

12.15.3 Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry Refractory Metals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry Refractory Metals Product Description

12.15.5 Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry Related Developments

12.16 Rhenium Alloys

12.16.1 Rhenium Alloys Corporation Information

12.16.2 Rhenium Alloys Overview

12.16.3 Rhenium Alloys Refractory Metals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Rhenium Alloys Refractory Metals Product Description

12.16.5 Rhenium Alloys Related Developments

12.17 ATI

12.17.1 ATI Corporation Information

12.17.2 ATI Overview

12.17.3 ATI Refractory Metals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 ATI Refractory Metals Product Description

12.17.5 ATI Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Refractory Metals Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Refractory Metals Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Refractory Metals Production Mode & Process

13.4 Refractory Metals Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Refractory Metals Sales Channels

13.4.2 Refractory Metals Distributors

13.5 Refractory Metals Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Refractory Metals Industry Trends

14.2 Refractory Metals Market Drivers

14.3 Refractory Metals Market Challenges

14.4 Refractory Metals Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Refractory Metals Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

Therefore, Refractory Metals Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Refractory Metals.”