Refractory Metals is Anticipated to Show Growth By 2027
“
Refractory MetalsRefractory metals have one characteristic in common: an exceptionally high melting point. Tungsten, for example, melts at 3410oC (6170oF), which is more than double that of iron and ten times that of lead. As a , they are found in one section of the periodic table of elements. Although there are twelve refractory metals, only five are widely used: Tungsten, Molybdenum, Niobium, Tantalum and Rhenium.
Refractory metals are unique. As a they provide a number of unique characteristics – such as resistance to high heat, corrosion and wear – making them useful in a multitude of applications. Refractory metals are extracted from ore concentrates, processed into chemicals and then into powders. The powders are consolidated into finished products or mill shapes and ingots for further processing. In the past few years, the consumption of refractory metals in Southeast Asia has a large fluctuation. Xiamen Tungsten, CMOC, Molymet, H.C. Starck, A.L.M.T., Global Tungsten & Powders and JDC are major players in the global market. Xiamen Tungsten is a global market leader. In 2017, Xiamen Tungste has a market share of 23.65%.With its rich local mineral resources, the world's leading manufacturers are located in China and South America.
The Refractory Metals Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Refractory Metals was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.
A collective analysis on ’Refractory Metals Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Refractory Metals market majors.
Get a Sample PDF Report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-sample/225806
This survey takes into account the value of Refractory Metals generated by the sales of the following segments:
The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Xiamen Tungsten, CMOC, Molymet, H.C. Starck, A.L.M.T., Global Tungsten & Powders, CBMM, Codelco, JDC, Rising Rare Metals EO-Materials, WOLFRAM JSC, Treibacher Industrie, Climax Molybdenum, Global Advanced Metals, Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry, Rhenium Alloys, ATI,
On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –
• Molybdenum Metal, Tungsten Metal, Niobium Metal, Tantalum Metal, Rhenium Metal,
On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –
• Steel Industry, Electronics and Electrical Industry, Carbide Tools and Wear Parts, Aerospace, Others
The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Refractory Metals, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.
Obtain a Discount on this report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/check-discount/225806
The Refractory Metals market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.
The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Refractory Metals from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Refractory Metals market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.
Get Detailed Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Refractory Metals Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Refractory Metals Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Molybdenum Metal
1.2.3 Tungsten Metal
1.2.4 Niobium Metal
1.2.5 Tantalum Metal
1.2.6 Rhenium Metal
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Refractory Metals Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Steel Industry
1.3.3 Electronics and Electrical Industry
1.3.4 Carbide Tools and Wear Parts
1.3.5 Aerospace
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Refractory Metals Production
2.1 Global Refractory Metals Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Refractory Metals Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Refractory Metals Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Refractory Metals Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Refractory Metals Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Refractory Metals Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Refractory Metals Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Refractory Metals Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Refractory Metals Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Refractory Metals Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Refractory Metals Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Refractory Metals Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Refractory Metals Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Refractory Metals Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Refractory Metals Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Refractory Metals Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top Refractory Metals Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top Refractory Metals Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Refractory Metals Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Refractory Metals Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Refractory Metals Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Refractory Metals Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Refractory Metals Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Refractory Metals Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Refractory Metals Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Refractory Metals Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Refractory Metals Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Refractory Metals Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Refractory Metals Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Refractory Metals Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Refractory Metals Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Refractory Metals Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Refractory Metals Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Refractory Metals Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Refractory Metals Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Refractory Metals Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Refractory Metals Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Refractory Metals Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Refractory Metals Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Refractory Metals Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Refractory Metals Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Refractory Metals Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Refractory Metals Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Refractory Metals Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Refractory Metals Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Refractory Metals Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Refractory Metals Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Refractory Metals Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Refractory Metals Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Refractory Metals Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Refractory Metals Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Refractory Metals Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Refractory Metals Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Refractory Metals Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Refractory Metals Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Refractory Metals Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Refractory Metals Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Refractory Metals Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Refractory Metals Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Refractory Metals Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Refractory Metals Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Refractory Metals Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Refractory Metals Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Refractory Metals Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Refractory Metals Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Refractory Metals Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Refractory Metals Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Refractory Metals Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Refractory Metals Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Refractory Metals Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Refractory Metals Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Refractory Metals Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Refractory Metals Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Refractory Metals Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Refractory Metals Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Refractory Metals Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Refractory Metals Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Refractory Metals Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Refractory Metals Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Refractory Metals Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Refractory Metals Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Refractory Metals Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Refractory Metals Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Refractory Metals Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Refractory Metals Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Refractory Metals Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Refractory Metals Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Refractory Metals Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Refractory Metals Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Refractory Metals Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Refractory Metals Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Refractory Metals Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Refractory Metals Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Refractory Metals Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Refractory Metals Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Refractory Metals Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Xiamen Tungsten
12.1.1 Xiamen Tungsten Corporation Information
12.1.2 Xiamen Tungsten Overview
12.1.3 Xiamen Tungsten Refractory Metals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Xiamen Tungsten Refractory Metals Product Description
12.1.5 Xiamen Tungsten Related Developments
12.2 CMOC
12.2.1 CMOC Corporation Information
12.2.2 CMOC Overview
12.2.3 CMOC Refractory Metals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 CMOC Refractory Metals Product Description
12.2.5 CMOC Related Developments
12.3 Molymet
12.3.1 Molymet Corporation Information
12.3.2 Molymet Overview
12.3.3 Molymet Refractory Metals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Molymet Refractory Metals Product Description
12.3.5 Molymet Related Developments
12.4 H.C. Starck
12.4.1 H.C. Starck Corporation Information
12.4.2 H.C. Starck Overview
12.4.3 H.C. Starck Refractory Metals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 H.C. Starck Refractory Metals Product Description
12.4.5 H.C. Starck Related Developments
12.5 A.L.M.T.
12.5.1 A.L.M.T. Corporation Information
12.5.2 A.L.M.T. Overview
12.5.3 A.L.M.T. Refractory Metals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 A.L.M.T. Refractory Metals Product Description
12.5.5 A.L.M.T. Related Developments
12.6 Global Tungsten & Powders
12.6.1 Global Tungsten & Powders Corporation Information
12.6.2 Global Tungsten & Powders Overview
12.6.3 Global Tungsten & Powders Refractory Metals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Global Tungsten & Powders Refractory Metals Product Description
12.6.5 Global Tungsten & Powders Related Developments
12.7 CBMM
12.7.1 CBMM Corporation Information
12.7.2 CBMM Overview
12.7.3 CBMM Refractory Metals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 CBMM Refractory Metals Product Description
12.7.5 CBMM Related Developments
12.8 Codelco
12.8.1 Codelco Corporation Information
12.8.2 Codelco Overview
12.8.3 Codelco Refractory Metals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Codelco Refractory Metals Product Description
12.8.5 Codelco Related Developments
12.9 JDC
12.9.1 JDC Corporation Information
12.9.2 JDC Overview
12.9.3 JDC Refractory Metals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 JDC Refractory Metals Product Description
12.9.5 JDC Related Developments
12.10 Rising Rare Metals EO-Materials
12.10.1 Rising Rare Metals EO-Materials Corporation Information
12.10.2 Rising Rare Metals EO-Materials Overview
12.10.3 Rising Rare Metals EO-Materials Refractory Metals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Rising Rare Metals EO-Materials Refractory Metals Product Description
12.10.5 Rising Rare Metals EO-Materials Related Developments
12.11 WOLFRAM JSC
12.11.1 WOLFRAM JSC Corporation Information
12.11.2 WOLFRAM JSC Overview
12.11.3 WOLFRAM JSC Refractory Metals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 WOLFRAM JSC Refractory Metals Product Description
12.11.5 WOLFRAM JSC Related Developments
12.12 Treibacher Industrie
12.12.1 Treibacher Industrie Corporation Information
12.12.2 Treibacher Industrie Overview
12.12.3 Treibacher Industrie Refractory Metals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Treibacher Industrie Refractory Metals Product Description
12.12.5 Treibacher Industrie Related Developments
12.13 Climax Molybdenum
12.13.1 Climax Molybdenum Corporation Information
12.13.2 Climax Molybdenum Overview
12.13.3 Climax Molybdenum Refractory Metals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Climax Molybdenum Refractory Metals Product Description
12.13.5 Climax Molybdenum Related Developments
12.14 Global Advanced Metals
12.14.1 Global Advanced Metals Corporation Information
12.14.2 Global Advanced Metals Overview
12.14.3 Global Advanced Metals Refractory Metals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Global Advanced Metals Refractory Metals Product Description
12.14.5 Global Advanced Metals Related Developments
12.15 Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry
12.15.1 Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry Corporation Information
12.15.2 Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry Overview
12.15.3 Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry Refractory Metals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry Refractory Metals Product Description
12.15.5 Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry Related Developments
12.16 Rhenium Alloys
12.16.1 Rhenium Alloys Corporation Information
12.16.2 Rhenium Alloys Overview
12.16.3 Rhenium Alloys Refractory Metals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Rhenium Alloys Refractory Metals Product Description
12.16.5 Rhenium Alloys Related Developments
12.17 ATI
12.17.1 ATI Corporation Information
12.17.2 ATI Overview
12.17.3 ATI Refractory Metals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 ATI Refractory Metals Product Description
12.17.5 ATI Related Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Refractory Metals Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Refractory Metals Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Refractory Metals Production Mode & Process
13.4 Refractory Metals Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Refractory Metals Sales Channels
13.4.2 Refractory Metals Distributors
13.5 Refractory Metals Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Refractory Metals Industry Trends
14.2 Refractory Metals Market Drivers
14.3 Refractory Metals Market Challenges
14.4 Refractory Metals Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Refractory Metals Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
Read the full report with TOC: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-toc/225806
Therefore, Refractory Metals Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Refractory Metals.”