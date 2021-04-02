Refractories Market Report 2021 | Industry Analysis, Top Companies, Size, Share, Demand and Opportunity To 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Refractories Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global refractories market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Refractories refer to the inorganic, non-metallic, porous, and heterogeneous materials equipped to resist high industrial temperature and pressure. Few refractory materials include fireclay, high alumina minerals, silica, magnesite, chromite, etc. They are used in boilers and furnaces to suppress heat and protect the processing equipment from high temperatures. They are available in various shapes and sizes that can be pressed or molded as per the requirements. Refractories are used across industries, including iron and steel manufacturing, energy, chemical, non-ferrous metals, glass, cement, and ceramics.

Market Trends

The growing steel industry, along with the elevating infrastructure development, is augmenting the demand for refractory materials. These materials exhibit higher-temperature resistance than conventional ones, thereby positively influencing the market growth. The widespread adoption of unshaped refractories for several construction applications is also inflating the global market. Additionally, the high prevalence of recycling refractory materials for steel production is also augmenting the market growth. The growing popularity of refractories in various sectors, such as aerospace, automotive, medical, and electrical, is anticipated to drive the market.

Refractories Market 2021-2026: Segmentation and Analysis of Top Keyplayers

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these Key players include

Chosun Refractories Eng Co. Ltd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Coorstek Inc.

Imerys Usa Inc.

Krosaki Harima Corporation

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

Refratechnik Holding GmbH

RHI Magnesita GmbH

Vesuvius Plc

The report has segmented on the basis of form, alkalinity, manufacturing process, composition, refractory mineral and region

Breakup by Form:

Shaped Refractories

Unshaped Refractories

Breakup by Alkalinity:

Acidic and Neutral

Basic

Breakup by Manufacturing Process:

Dry Press Process

Fused Cast

Hand Molded

Formed

Unformed

Breakup by Composition:

Clay-Based

Nonclay-Based

Breakup by Refractory Mineral:

Graphite

Magnesite

Chromite

Silica

High Alumina

Zirconia

Others

Breakup by Application:

Iron and Steel

Cement

Non-Ferrous Metals

Glass

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

