Refractories Market Report 2021 | Industry Analysis, Top Companies, Size, Share, Demand and Opportunity To 2026
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Refractories Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global refractories market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.
Refractories refer to the inorganic, non-metallic, porous, and heterogeneous materials equipped to resist high industrial temperature and pressure. Few refractory materials include fireclay, high alumina minerals, silica, magnesite, chromite, etc. They are used in boilers and furnaces to suppress heat and protect the processing equipment from high temperatures. They are available in various shapes and sizes that can be pressed or molded as per the requirements. Refractories are used across industries, including iron and steel manufacturing, energy, chemical, non-ferrous metals, glass, cement, and ceramics.
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/refractories-market/requestsample
Market Trends
The growing steel industry, along with the elevating infrastructure development, is augmenting the demand for refractory materials. These materials exhibit higher-temperature resistance than conventional ones, thereby positively influencing the market growth. The widespread adoption of unshaped refractories for several construction applications is also inflating the global market. Additionally, the high prevalence of recycling refractory materials for steel production is also augmenting the market growth. The growing popularity of refractories in various sectors, such as aerospace, automotive, medical, and electrical, is anticipated to drive the market.
Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/refractories-market
Refractories Market 2021-2026: Segmentation and Analysis of Top Keyplayers
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these Key players include
- Chosun Refractories Eng Co. Ltd.
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.
- Coorstek Inc.
- Imerys Usa Inc.
- Krosaki Harima Corporation
- Morgan Advanced Materials Plc
- Refratechnik Holding GmbH
- RHI Magnesita GmbH
- Vesuvius Plc
The report has segmented on the basis of form, alkalinity, manufacturing process, composition, refractory mineral and region
Breakup by Form:
- Shaped Refractories
- Unshaped Refractories
Breakup by Alkalinity:
- Acidic and Neutral
- Basic
Breakup by Manufacturing Process:
- Dry Press Process
- Fused Cast
- Hand Molded
- Formed
- Unformed
Breakup by Composition:
- Clay-Based
- Nonclay-Based
Breakup by Refractory Mineral:
- Graphite
- Magnesite
- Chromite
- Silica
- High Alumina
- Zirconia
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Iron and Steel
- Cement
- Non-Ferrous Metals
- Glass
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Browse Related Report:
Polyethylene Furanoate Films Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/polyethylene-furanoate-films-market
Masterbatch Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/masterbatch-market
Polycarbonate Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/polycarbonate-market
Fermentation Chemicals Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fermentation-chemicals-market
Antistatic Agents Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/antistatic-agents-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group