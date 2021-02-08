Refining Industry Outlook in Middle East to 2024 – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Refineries is a comprehensive report on crude oil refining industry in Middle East. The report provides refinery details such as the refinery name, country, and refinery operator name, with in-depth coverage on crude distillation unit or, CDU capacity and other major unit capacities for all active and new-build (planned and announced) refineries in the region. The report also provides refinery capital expenditure outlook by key countries, year on year, till 2024 in the region. The report also provides key country comparisons within the region based on contribution to regional refining capacity. Further the report also offers recent developments and latest contracts awarded in the refining industry across different countries in the region, wherever available.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3821699

Scope of this Report-

– Updated information on all active and planned refineries in the Middle East

– Provides key details such as refinery name, operator name, refinery type, and CDU, condensate splitter, coking, catalytic cracker and hydrocracking capacities by refinery and country from 2014 to 2024, wherever available

– Provides historical data from 2014 to 2019, outlook up to 2024

– Provides new-build and expansion capital expenditure outlook at the regional level by year and by key countries till 2024

– Recent developments and contracts related to refineries across in the country, wherever available

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Obtain the most up to date information available on active and planned refineries in the Middle East

– Identify growth segments and opportunities in the regions refining industry

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and outlook of refinery capacity data

– Assess key refinery data of your competitors

Single User License: US $ 5000

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3821699

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Middle East Refining Industry

2.1. Middle East Refining Industry, Overview of Active Refineries Data

2.2. Middle East Refining Industry, Total Refining Capacity

2.3. Middle EastRefining Industry, Overview of Planned and Announced Refineries Data

2.4. Middle East Refining Industry, Planned and Announced Refineries

2.5. Middle East Refining Industry, New Units and Capacity Expansions by Key Countries

3. Refining Industry in Saudi Arabia

3.1. Refining Industry in Saudi Arabia, Crude Distillation Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

3.2. Refining Industry in Saudi Arabia, Condensate Splitter Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

3.3. Refining Industry in Saudi Arabia, Coking Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

3.4. Refining Industry in Saudi Arabia, Catalytic Cracker Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

3.5. Refining Industry in Saudi Arabia, Hydrocracking Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

3.6. Recent Developments

3.7. Recent Contracts

4. Refining Industry in Iran

4.1. Refining Industry in Iran, Crude Distillation Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

4.2. Refining Industry in Iran, Catalytic Cracker Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

4.3. Refining Industry in Iran, Hydrocracking Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

4.4. Recent Developments

4.5. Recent Contracts

5. Refining Industry in United Arab Emirates

5.1. Refining Industry in United Arab Emirates, Crude Distillation Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

5.2. Refining Industry in United Arab Emirates, Condensate Splitter Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

5.3. Refining Industry in United Arab Emirates, Coking Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

5.4. Refining Industry in United Arab Emirates, Catalytic Cracker Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

5.5. Refining Industry in United Arab Emirates, Hydrocracking Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

5.6. Recent Developments

5.7. Recent Contracts

6. Refining Industry in Iraq

7. Refining Industry in Turkey

8. Refining Industry in Kuwait

9. Refining Industry in Qatar

10. Refining Industry in Oman

11. Refining Industry in Israel

12. Refining Industry in Bahrain

13. Refining Industry in Syria

14. Refining Industry in Yemen

15. Refining Industry in Jordan

16. Appendix