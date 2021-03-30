Refining Industry Automation And Software Market 2021 Global Outlook – Honeywell Process Solutions, ABB Limited, Siemens AG, Emerson Process Management

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Refining Industry Automation And Software market in its latest report titled, “Refining Industry Automation And Software Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The refining industry automation and software market was valued at USD 14.03 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 16.75 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Top Key Players in the Global Refining Industry Automation And Software Market: Honeywell Process Solutions, ABB Limited, Siemens AG, Emerson Process Management, Aspen Technology, Schneider Electric, and Others.

Industry News and Update:

– May 2019 – Siemens entered the Permian gas processing market with innovative electric-drive centrifugal compression solution. The project marked Delaware Basin gas plant customer’s first order with Siemens. Fully integrated electric-drive centrifugal compression configuration will significantly reduce footprint, capital, and operating costs.

– April 2019 – Honeywell, the global technology leader, launched its new Honeywell Masdar Innovation Center in Abu Dhabi. The Center, located in Masdar City, will be home to the latest automation solutions from across the globe and the region, including those assembled in the UAE. It includes cutting-edge solutions for smart buildings and cities as well as technology for fire, security, personal safety, and intelligent wearables. Innovative digital solutions for oil and gas processing plants providing enhanced safety, reliability and competency within a cyber-secure environment will also be on display. The solutions showcased at the innovation center focus on making these industries smarter, safer, more efficient, productive and sustainable.

Key Market Trends:

Increase in Drilling Activity is Driving the Market

– Drilling activity has been most affected by the downturn in the upstream oil & gas industry. Automatic control of pipe handling and managed pressure drilling have reduced the risk significantly and speeded up the drilling process. It also reduces operational downtime.

– Offshore oil & gas industry uses dynamic positioning rig for station keeping of floaters and drillships, drones for inspection of the platform, monitoring of gas emission, and others. The offshore drilling activity is to increased activity in the Golden Triangle – Gulf of Mexico, Brazil, and West Africa, along with the discovery of Egypt’s mammoth offshore natural gas field ‘Zohr.

– In the case of onshore the United States is expected to lead the market regarding drilling activity. As a result, the demand from drilling activities and refineries are expected to drive the refining industry automation and software market.

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2025 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Growing Refinery Sector in Asia-Pacific is Supporting the Market Growth

– The development of digital technologies, automation, and software systems has improved efficiency and better monitoring in the oil & gas refining sector. The refining industry uses a Distributed Control System (DCS) to reduce the chances of downtime, potentially dangerous and damaging conditions, as DCS includes operational redundancy.

– The demand for refined fuels in Asia-Pacific is expected to outperform other regions in absolute volume terms, expanding by 17.2% between 2017 and 2026 (average annual growth rate of 1.8%).

– Several refinery projects are lined up in China and other countries in the region. As a result, the demand for automation in Asia-Pacific’s refinery is expected to support the market in the forecast period.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

