Refining Catalysts Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn., Albemarle Corporation, BASF SE, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Haldor Topsoe A/S

The Refining Catalysts Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The market for refining catalysts is expected to register a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.”

Top Leading Companies of Refining Catalysts Market are W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn., Albemarle Corporation, BASF SE, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Haldor Topsoe A/S and others.

Key Market Trends:

Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) Catalysts to Dominate the Market

– The fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) process plays a crucial role in refineries while producing lighter products from crude oil.

– Today, there are more than 500 FCC units in the world. Around 35% of the total gasoline and 50% of the total transportation fuel is produced through FCC processing.

– China is the major market holder and accounted for more than a 40% share of the region. China’s refinery capacity accounts for more than 14% of the world’s refining capacity.

– Additionally, one of the top oil refiners in India, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd announced its plan to invest INR 1.8 trillion along with the expansion of Barauni and Gujarat refineries in order to expand the refining capacity in the country in the coming five years.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

