Refined Wax Market Is Projected To Register A Steady CAGR Of 4.9% In The Forecast Period Of 2019 To 2026 | Major Giants – The International Group, Sage Oil LLC, Tannin Corporation

Global refined wax market is projected to register a steady CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.Refined wax is a hard substance that provides resistance towards corrosion. The substance is a blend of fatty acids, esters and alcohols that is available in various different forms. Refined wax has the capability of inhibiting resistance to oxidation and moisture. The most common usage of all types of wax is in the making of candles. Refined wax can either be petroleum based or natural based, and the products can be used for several industries.

Segmentation: Global Refined Wax Market

Global refined wax market is segmented into two notable segments which are by type and application.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into natural wax, synthetic wax and specialty wax .

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into building materials, candles & hotmelts, chlorinated paraffins, adhesive and coating, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, chewing gum, crayons, fire logs, food, plastic processing, printing inks & lacquers, polishes, road construction, textile industry, tire & rubber, packaging and others.

The market is predicted to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the growing consumer awareness about the benefits of Refined Wax. The increase in disposable income across the key geographies has also impacted the market positively. Moreover, factors like urbanization, high population growth, and a growing middle-class population with higher disposable income are also forecasted to drive market growth.

According to the research report, one of the key challenges that might hinder the market growth is the presence of counter fit products. The market is witnessing the entry of a surging number of alternative products that use inferior ingredients.

Refined Wax Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Refined Wax Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Leading Refined Wax manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels: The International Group, Inc., Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P., Sage Oil LLC, Tannin Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, The Lubrizol Corporation, American Refining Group, Inc., Ergon, Inc., Sonneborn LLC, Sudbury Boat Care Products, Health & Beauty Natural Oils Co., Inc., DEUREX AG, michelman, inc., SQI Group, BASF SE, Clariant, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Lion Chemtech Co., Ltd., ceronas GmbH, ALTANA, SCG Chemicals Co., Ltd., Cangzhou Bee Source Wax Co., Ltd and Changge Huading Wax Industry Co.,Ltd.

Product Launch:

In May 2019, michelman, inc. launched a new grade of product namely ProHere E 00017 which provides excellent adhesion and coat protection to a variety of metals. It is a waterborne polymer dispersions used in metal coatings and wood fittings. It also acts as a gloss enhancer in automotive and has applications in constructions as well. The product launch will help the company to expand its product portfolio thus increasing market shares.

In January 2018, Cangzhou Bee Source Wax Co., Ltd developed a product namely propolis which had antibacterial effect inhibiting replication of virus in the liver cells making hepatitis B negative thus proving itself a treatment for the liver diseases. It relieves liver toxins and reduces liver poisoning. This marks the company with a good product portfolio with medicinal properties in the market.

In March 2018, Changge Huading Wax Industry Co., Ltd. developed a product namely beeswax from the honeycomb of worker bees. It is used for lowering of cholesterol and relieving pain. It is also used in treatment of swellings, diarrhoea and hiccups, ulcers. The new development makes the company’s product portfolio look stronger in the market.

Key points of the report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

