Refined Wax Market Is Projected To Register A Steady CAGR Of 4.9% In The Forecast Period Of 2019 To 2026 | Leading Players- The International Group, Sage Oil LLC, Tannin Corporation

Global refined wax market is projected to register a steady CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.Refined wax is a hard substance that provides resistance towards corrosion. The substance is a blend of fatty acids, esters and alcohols that is available in various different forms. Refined wax has the capability of inhibiting resistance to oxidation and moisture. The most common usage of all types of wax is in the making of candles. Refined wax can either be petroleum based or natural based, and the products can be used for several industries.

The International Group, , Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P., Sage OilTannin Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, The Lubrizol Corporation, American Refining Group, , Ergon, , SonnebornSudbury Boat Care Products, Health & Beauty Natural Oils Co., , DEUREX AG, michelman, , SQI Group, BASF SE, Clariant, Mitsui Chemicals, , Lion Chemtech Co.,, ceronas GmbH, ALTANA, SCG Chemicals Co.,, Cangzhou Bee Source Wax Co., Ltd and Changge Huading Wax Industry Co.,Ltd.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.

North America- The United States, Mexico, and Canada

South America- Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.

The Middle East and Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa

Segmentation: Global Refined Wax Market

Global refined wax market is segmented into two notable segments which are by type and application.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into natural wax, synthetic wax and specialty wax . In April 2018, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. announced that they completed the acquisition of Biosynthetic Technologies, LLC. The acquisition will enhance the company’s specialty products segments and create a better brand image in the market. The partnership will also cut the operating expense costs leading to greater margins of profits.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into building materials, candles & hotmelts, chlorinated paraffins, adhesive and coating, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, chewing gum, crayons, fire logs, food, plastic processing, printing inks & lacquers, polishes, road construction, textile industry, tire & rubber, packaging and others. In October 2016, Sudbury Boat Care Products, Inc. acquired the company namely Tip Top Products, Inc., a leading company for maintenance marine products and furniture markets. The two well-known marine brands together can work towards expansion of the Sudbury line products.



