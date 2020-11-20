Refined Wax: Growth YoY, Market Review and Sales Forecast

A new research document is added in DBMR database of 350 pages, titled as ‘Refined Wax Market in Global 2020‘with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. Refined Wax Market report provide the details about industry overview and analysis about market size, share, growth, trend, demand, outlook, classification revenue details, competitive scenario, industry analysis, Markets forecast, manufacturers with development trends and forecasts 2026. This overview includes the market definition, key applications of the product, and the recent manufacturing technology employed for such production. This research refines variations of the Global Refined Wax market to help you in planning the general strategy. The document is provided in readily possible records that uncover tables, charts, figures, structured presentations, pie graphs, and other visual portrayals.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every aspect of life worldwide. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Refined Wax Market Overview:

Refined wax is a hard substance that provides resistance towards corrosion. The substance is a blend of fatty acids, esters and alcohols that is available in various different forms. Refined wax has the capability of inhibiting resistance to oxidation and moisture. The most common usage of all types of wax is in the making of candles. Refined wax can either be petroleum based or natural based, and the products can be used for several industries.

Refined wax is a non-toxic form of wax having wide applications in products produced by pharmaceuticals, coatings, paints, adhesives, personal care, cosmetics, skin care therapy and many other industries. Natural wax is a blend of hydrocarbons and fatty esters and is mainly derived from plants, fruits, peels and leaves where no chemical reaction is involved. Synthetic wax may be defined as a mixture of number of oils functioning as a stabilizing and binding agent enhancing a product’s texture.

The International Group, Inc., Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P., Sage Oil LLC, Tannin Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, The Lubrizol Corporation, American Refining Group, Inc., Ergon, Inc., Sonneborn LLC, Sudbury Boat Care Products, Health & Beauty Natural Oils Co., Inc., DEUREX AG, michelman, inc., SQI Group, BASF SE, Clariant, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Lion Chemtech Co., Ltd., ceronas GmbH, ALTANA, SCG Chemicals Co., Ltd., Cangzhou Bee Source Wax Co., Ltd and Changge Huading Wax Industry Co.,Ltd., etc.

In May 2019, michelman, inc. launched a new grade of product namely ProHere E 00017 which provides excellent adhesion and coat protection to a variety of metals. It is a waterborne polymer dispersions used in metal coatings and wood fittings. It also acts as a gloss enhancer in automotive and has applications in constructions as well. The product launch will help the company to expand its product portfolio thus increasing market shares.

In January 2018, Cangzhou Bee Source Wax Co., Ltd developed a product namely propolis which had antibacterial effect inhibiting replication of virus in the liver cells making hepatitis B negative thus proving itself a treatment for the liver diseases. It relieves liver toxins and reduces liver poisoning. This marks the company with a good product portfolio with medicinal properties in the market.

In March 2018, Changge Huading Wax Industry Co., Ltd. developed a product namely beeswax from the honeycomb of worker bees. It is used for lowering of cholesterol and relieving pain. It is also used in treatment of swellings, diarrhoea and hiccups, ulcers. The new development makes the company’s product portfolio look stronger in the market.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

