reduced price for wireless earbuds

If you’ve been waiting for a promotion for Apple AirPods 2 Wireless Headphones for a while, you’ve done everything right, because today we have a great deal for you. You have just dropped below the 120 euro mark. Be careful, you have to react quickly!

Apple AirPods 2: The Most Popular Wireless Headphones

Apple shook up the wireless earbud market with its AirPods and since then the brand has improved its product year after year. The AirPods 2 have become the most popular of them all over time, and the competition has tried to outdo them.

The AirPods 2 earbuds each have their own battery, so you can use them separately like a headset. In terms of autonomy, count up to 5 hours of continuous listening on a single charge or 3 hours of communication. With the charging box you can last for 24 hours.

Compared to the previous model, the AirPods 2 integrate the H1 chip from Apple, whose power consumption has been optimized for better battery life. In addition, the Bluetooth connection has become more stable.

With regard to the functionalities, the touch buttons must be used. You can control your playlist, but you can also start Siri without removing your iPhone.

In the Apple Store you have to expect 179 euros, but at the moment you benefit from a very nice discount, as they are 119 euros.

