reduced price for this surround 7.1 gaming headset

Accessories and gaming peripherals are just as important as the equipment, which is why you shouldn’t decide on everything when it comes to the screen, keyboard, mouse, headset or even the office chair. Previously we offered you a good plan for an AKRacing gaming chair, today we move on to headphones that come at half price with the Cooler Master MH752.

Cooler Master MH752: 7.1 surround sound

It’s not just Razer and Logitech when it comes to gaming, there are plenty of other brands worth checking out. Known for both its cooling systems and cases, Cooler Master has also developed a line of high-performance gaming peripherals.

The MH752 is therefore a gaming headset from Cooler Master and the latter offers a big discount as it costs almost half. It is therefore 59.99 euros instead of 99.99 euros.

The latter offers 7.1 surround sound, which allows you to pinpoint your enemies and not be killed by surprise. It’s also ideal in solo games if you want to take full advantage of the track’s environment and music.

The Cooler Master MH752 has been designed for the comfort of the user, thanks to memory foam in the pads and at the level of the headband and a breathable fabric to avoid excess heat and sweat.

And for the microphone, your friends and teammates will hear you perfectly.

Finally, you should know that it is cross-platform compatible thanks to its 3.5mm jack connector:

PC / MacMicrosoft XboxNintendo SwitchSony PlayStation

Affiliate Links

The Hitek team selects for you the best offers available on the web. If you buy a product from this article, the e-commerce site will pay us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.