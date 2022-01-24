reduced price for this super powerful 5G gaming smartphone with 16 GB RAM

If you are looking for a powerful 5G smartphone with which you can play in very good conditions, we have on offer the model you need, it is the Asus Rog Phone 5. The latter will never let you down.

Asus Rog Phone 5: performance at the heart of the device

The gaming smartphone market has been growing for a few years and Asus has decided to jump into it with several iterations of Rog Phone. Today the Asus Rog Phone 5 is on sale and don’t wait too long for it to sell out.

This smartphone features a large 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution of 2448 x 1080 pixels or a density of 395 dots per inch. The panel also offers a 144Hz refresh rate and is HDR10+ compatible, giving you a high-quality picture. In addition, as with the latest high-end models from Samsung, the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Inside there is no error as we find a solid and impeccable technical sheet:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Graphics chip: Adreno 660 RAM: 16 GB Storage space: 256 GB

On the photo side, Asus has also improved this part with a triple sensor on the back and a 24-megapixel sensor on the front:

64 megapixels, wide angle 13 megapixels, ultra wide angle 5 megapixels, macro

Where it defends itself is on the autonomy side, as it packs a huge 6000mAh battery. This is compatible with 65 watt fast charging. It only takes 30 minutes to go from 0 to 70% or 52 minutes to 100%.

For the price with a 36% discount, it went from 999 to 639.20 euros. If you prefer gaming on PC, we have a portable gaming model at a good price.

3 good reasons to crack

Display quality raw power autonomy and fast charging

