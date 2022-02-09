Reduced price for this powerful Dolby Atmos connected soundbar

The audio quality of TVs does not live up to expectations, except for very high-end models, and therefore you need to choose an external soundbar that will give you the quality you expect. There are many brands in the field and LG manages to stand out with compelling products, as in the case of the SN9YG, a Dolby Atmos connected soundbar.

LG SN9YG: stunning sound

With the SN9YG, LG has designed a very nice soundbar. The latter has a central bar with a wireless subwoofer that you can place anywhere in your home. You don’t have to plan where to hide the cables. At the maximum power level, it develops no less than 520 watts with the box, your neighbor will be happy.

The LG SN9YG is equipped with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D technology that guarantees an enveloping sound that makes you feel like you are in the middle of the action and in the dialogue.

The other interesting point is that it’s compatible with Google Assistant, so you can ask it what you want like a classic connected speaker.

Finally for the connection here is what we find behind it:

2 HDMI ports including 1 eARC1 USB port1 optical port

Normally, the LG SN9YG is marketed at a price of 699.99 euros, but with the sales and the various promotions from the competition, it has just risen to 499.99 euros. For this price you have a high-end model. If you have an Xbox Series X, by pairing this soundbar you can have fun with Halo Infinite and its explosions in all directions, the game is also at a great price.

