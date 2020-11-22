Reduced price for this beautiful Logitech G512 mechanical keyboard

Do you need a quiet, comfortable keyboard with fast gaming speed? This Logitech G512 mechanical keyboard meets all of these criteria and more. In addition, this wonderful tool that guarantees you an incomparable gaming experience is currently available at a discount of 37%.

Play more efficiently with direct tactile feedback!

This keyboard is perfect for gamers who hate background noise like that from the Blue Switches. With the Switchs GX Brown technology, it is particularly discreet and promises minimalist feedback when actuated. These touch switches are ideal for competitive games and first person shooters. They guarantee both reliability and precision. The device is 132 mm long, 445 mm wide and 34 mm high. It weighs 1150 g and is made from 5052 aircraft aluminum.

Embedded in LIGHTSYNC RGB technology, it offers different lighting effects for each key. The actuation distance is 1.5 mm with an actuation force of 45 g. The 1.82 m long cable is equipped with a classic USB input. The keyboard also has a USB relay for connecting a mouse, flash drive, or phone. This applies to both data transfer and direct loading.

Discover all the features of this Logitech G512 mechanical keyboard for yourself by buying it for just € 74.99 instead of the usual € 119. You can afford it with a palm rest for € 89.99. (Combine this keyboard for less than 17 euros with the Logitech MX518 gaming mouse, which is currently available at an exceptional price.

3 reasons to crack?

EleganceEfficiencyPrice

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.