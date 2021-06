Reduced Fat Butter Market Scenario & Prominent Key Players Analysis 2021 to 2026

Reduced Fat Butter Market research report adoption is becoming very essential for the businesses as it supports with the better decision making, revenue generation, prioritizing market goals and profitable business. Today’s businesses call for the highly focused, comprehensive and detail-oriented information about the Market so that they get a clear idea about the market landscape. The research and analysis performed in this industry analysis report gives businesses clear idea of what is already available, what the market expects, the competitive environment, and what can be done to outshine the competitor.

The attention on the overwhelming players Ornua; Land O’Lakes, Inc.; Arla Foods amba; Agral S.A.; Upfield; Aurivo Co-operative Society Ltd.; Saputo Inc.; GCMMF; zyduswellness; Morrisons Ltd; Connacht Gold; ELVIR SAS; Finlandia Cheese, Inc.; Goodman Fielder among others.

Global reduced fat butter market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1210.50 million by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing shift of consumer preferences to consume a healthier and balanced nutritional diet.

Drivers and Restraints of the Reduced Fat Butter market

Enhanced health benefits such as better nutritional content with low amounts of fat is expected to propel the growth of the market

Increasing prevalence of obesity, cardiovascular disorder, diabetic and other chronic disorders is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing adoption of low-fat cooking ingredients from a number of food service chains is another factor boosting this market growth

Market Restraints:

Presence of various different low-fat alternatives preferred over butter is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Lack in the availability of this product variant across a number of different distribution channels is restricting this market growth

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as Ornua; Land O’Lakes, Inc.; Arla Foods amba; Agral S.A.; Upfield; Aurivo Co-operative Society Ltd.; Saputo Inc.; GCMMF; zyduswellness; Morrisons Ltd; Connacht Gold; ELVIR SAS; Finlandia Cheese, Inc.; Goodman Fielder among others.

In January 2019, “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter” announced the launch of their brand campaign for the year 2019, “Spread No Drama”. The campaign is aimed at simplifying the process of deciding what to include in the diets of individuals. The campaign aims to provide tastier and healthier alternatives to various consumers

Reduced Fat Butter MARKET Segmentation:

By Type

Salted

Unsalted

By Form

Spreadable

Non-Spreadable

By Shape

Block

Sticks

By Fat Content

15-40% Fat Content

41-60% Fat Content

By Packaging

Plastic Tubs

Carton Packs

Bulk

By Application

Household/Residential

Commercial

By End-User

Household

Food Service Industry

Food Industry

By Distribution Channel

Direct/B2B Store-Based Online

Indirect/B2C Supermarkets Hypermarkets Discount Stores Convenience Stores Mom & Pop Shop Online Others



To comprehend Reduced Fat Butter market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Reduced Fat Butter market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:

Reduced Fat Butter Manufacturers

Reduced Fat Butter Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Reduced Fat Butter Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

