Redmi 10 is all set to go on sale in India for the first time today at 12pm

Pocket-friendly smartphone: It was released in India last week. It has a waterdrop-style notch on the top of the screen. The screen is also covered by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 piece. An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC is in the Redmi 10. It can have up to 6GB of RAM. The new Redmi phone has two rear cameras and a 6,000mAh battery that can be charged at 18W. Redmi 10 will be sold on the Mi India website and Flipkart in three different colors.

The price of the Redmi 10 in India

It costs Rs. 10,999 in India for the Redmi 10 with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. A 6GB + 128GB version of the phone costs Rs. 12,999, and there is also a 4GB + 64GB version. It comes in Caribbean Green, Midnight Black, and Pacific Blue. Today, at 12pm IST, it will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home. It will also be available at some off-line stores.

Xiaomi and Flipkart are giving people who use HDFC Bank cards or make EMI payments a discount of up to Rs. 1,000 right away. There are also EMI options and exchange deals at different stores. Xiaomi is giving up to Rs. 9,500 off when you use Mi Exchange to make trades. Flipkart is giving a discount of Rs. 1,000 right away if you pay with an ICICI bank card or make an EMI payment. On Flipkart, there is also a 5% cashback for customers who pay for the phone with their Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

The Redmi 10’s specs

On top of Android 11 and MIUI 13, the Redmi 10 has a 6.7-inch HD+ screen that is 20.6:9 and can be brightened up to 400 nits. It has a dual-SIM (Nano) slot. The phone’s screen is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. There is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor inside the Redmi 10. It has an Adreno 610 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The built-in storage can be used to make the RAM seem like it’s bigger by up to 2GB.

For optics, the Redmi 10 has two cameras on the back and an LED flash. The 50-megapixel main sensor has an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. In order to take selfies and make video calls, Redmi 10 has a front-facing camera with a 5-megapixel sensor. The phone has up to 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded with a microSD card through a special slot.

On the Redmi 10, there are 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C, USB 3.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, and more. Among the sensors that are on the board are an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone to make sure it’s real.