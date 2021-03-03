Redispersible Polymer Powder Market 2021-2027 Manufacturers, Share and Industry Future Development Report

Redispersible Polymer Powder Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Redispersible Polymer Powder Market place for the forecast 2021– 2027.

Rising requirement for green buildings might be another development factor in the redispersible polymer powder market. Product makers are more and more providing redispersible polymer powders with low levels of VOC emission.

Scope of The Report:

Redispersible polymer powder was first created in the 1950s. Consistent innovation and research in this area has resulted in affordable manufacturing of the product with enhanced functions. This product is created by polymer emulsions’ spray drying. It improves the water retention of mortars and grouts and enhances bonding features. This makes it perfect to be employed in the construction sector. Developments in the construction industry might elevate the product requirement in the future.

On the basis of polymer, the redispersible polymer powder market is divided into acrylic, styrene butadiene, vinyl acetate ethylene, vinyl ester of versatic acid, and others. The acrylic section had a major market share, as acrylic redispersible polymer powder has outstanding cohesion and waterproofing properties besides being extremely flexible. It provides high water resistance and abrasion and offers excellent bonding strength to a series of surfaces and is employed to restore cracks in cement structures. Acrylic-based redispersible polymer powder is perfect for cement-based construction, owing to its amazing features like such as versatility, water resistance, flexibility, chemical stability, and superb hydrolysis resistance. Vinyl acetate ethylene is predicted to be in high requirement over the coming years, as it provides high saponification resistance and a wide series of glass transition temperatures. It also offers good bonding and high flexibility to the substances that are employed for construction reasons. These superior properties are expected to increase the requirement for redispersible polymer powder all over the world in the years to come.

Redispersible Polymer Powder Manufacturers:

The major players included in the global redispersible polymer powder market forecast are,

Nouryon S.A.

BASF SE

Wacker Chemie AG

DowDupont Inc

Synthomer plc

Ashland Inc

Dairen Chemical Corporation

Organik Kimya San. Tic. A.S

Group Co., Ltd

Shanxi Sanwei

Bosson Union Tech Co. Ltd

Acquos Pty Ltd.

Redispersible Polymer Powder Market Key Segments:

By Polymer Type: Acrylic, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE), Vinyl Ester of Versatic Acid (VeoVa), Styrene Butadiene, Others

By Application Type: Mortars and Cement, Masonry Mortar, Repair Mortar, Others

Tile Adhesives and Grouts: Insulation and Finish Systems, Plasters, Self-Leveling Underlayment, Others

By End-Use Analysis: Residential, Non-Residential

Progress In The Construction Sector Might Power The Requirement In The Global Redispersible Polymer Powder Market In The Coming Years

Progress in the construction sector might power the requirement in the market in the coming years. This is owing to the increasing employment of the product in construction chemicals such as grouts, mortars, gypsum, tiling adhesives, and renders. The product assists in enhancing the physical characteristics needed for modern structures & buildings. It also assists in improving surface aesthetics, has abrasion resistance, and increases leveling. Rising requirement for green buildings might be another development factor in the redispersible polymer powder market. Product makers are more and more providing redispersible polymer powders with low levels of VOC emission. This makes the product well-suited in regions with strict environmental laws. Such product modernizations might make it appropriate to be employed in construction of green structures & buildings.

Asia Pacific Is Expected To Be The Quickest Developing Area In The Redispersible Polymer Powder Market Share

Asia Pacific is expected to be the quickest developing area in the redispersible polymer powder market share. This is owing to the increasing number of housing projects in this area for the quickly growing population. As construction activities might elevate, particularly in nations such as India, China, and Indonesia, the requirement for the product will also increase as it provides better physical properties to structures and buildings. This region will develop at a remarkable annual rate in the coming period.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

