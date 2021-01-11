Rediscover the series in a ’90s sitcom version (video)

The second season of The Mandalorian ended a few days ago but continues to inspire internet users. Have you ever imagined what the show would have looked like if it had been filmed in the 90s? If not, Nerdist did it for you. As with the ’90s Avengers version, the American website made a trailer for The Mandalorian like it was a’ 90s sitcom. The result is very funny with all the codes of the ’90s sitcoms gift. We’d almost like to discover the names of the characters in the credits, the music or even the aging effect in this version of the series. Without further ado, discover the Grogu Pain trailer.