Redemption Code release time and date for all regions

There’s little time till the Genshin Impression 3.3 stay stream airs. For those who want to tune it because it goes stay, then the next information ought to aid you. Extra particularly, there will probably be two principal issues on this article:

A countdown that needs to be common for everyone A while zones, which can embody yours

Three Redemption Codes for this Particular Program will probably be distributed all through the printed. HoYoverse has not confirmed the size of this Particular Program, however earlier ones have ranged from 35 minutes to over an hour.

On the very least, Vacationers know for sure that the Genshin Impression 3.3 livestream will air on Twitch at 7:00 AM (UTC-5) on November 25, 2022.

Countdown to the Genshin Impression 3.3 livestream

If the Genshin Impression 3.3 livestream hasn’t but begun, you need to see “Time till the three.3 Particular Program.” The variety of hours, minutes, and seconds proven beneath the countdown title represents the period of time till the printed airs on Twitch.

Please needless to say this countdown is supposed to point out you when 7:00 AM (UTC-5) on November 25, 2022 will happen. Any unexpected technical difficulties or different components which will trigger a delay is not going to be mirrored on this easy countdown.

Except for that, the next part will embody some static time zones for gamers preferring to have a look at these reasonably than a single countdown.

Time zones for when the Genshin Impression 3.3 livestream will air

The official promo picture for this Particular Program (Picture through HoYoverse)

For those who stay in the USA, then the next time zones ought to assist make clear issues for you:

Hawaii-Aleutian Normal Time: 2 am

2 am Alaska Normal Time: 3 am

3 am Pacific Normal Time: 4 am

4 am Mountain Normal Time: 5 am

5 am Central Normal Time: 6 am

6 am Japanese Normal Time: 7 am

European gamers might recognize realizing the next time zones which can be equal to 7:00 AM (UTC-5):

Western European Time: 12:00 PM

12:00 PM Central European Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Japanese European Time: 2:00 PM

Players on the Asian servers who want to see it on Twitch can use the next time zones:

India Normal Time: 5:30 pm

5:30 pm China Normal Time: 8 pm

8 pm Philippine Normal Time: 8 pm

8 pm Japanese Normal Time: 9 pm

9 pm Korea Normal Time: 9 pm

Lastly, listed below are some Oceanic instances:

Australian Western Normal Time: 8 pm

8 pm Australian Central Western Normal Time: 8:45 pm

8:45 pm Australian Central Time: 10:30 pm

10:30 pm Australian Japanese Daylight Time: 11 pm

11 pm Lord Howe Daylight Time: 11 pm

11 pm New Zealand Daylight Time: 1 am (needless to say that is on November 26, 2022)

Redemption Code information

Some gamers actually need to know the way they will get 300 Primogems (Picture through HoYoverse)

The Genshin Impression 3.3 stay stream will include three Redemption Codes. You will get them with out watching all the broadcast, particularly since they are going to be posted on the Web as soon as they’re launched.

Keep in mind that you solely have sooner or later to make use of them earlier than they expire. All three Redemption Codes will grant you 300 Primogems, which you need to use on any account.

That concludes the present Genshin Impression 3.3 stay stream information concerning countdowns, time zones, and Redemption Codes.

