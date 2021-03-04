Reddit user points out new problem in Verdansk

While the second season of Call of Duty: Warzone is already in full swing and there are multiple leaks in the next third season, a user noticed a new issue on the Verdansk map that the last update didn’t seem to fix.

The end of Verdansk?

Season 2 of Warzone landed on February 25th and it brought a lot of new things. Also, some changes have been made to the Verdansk map, such as the arrival of the wrecked boat as a new point of interest (and the outbreak event where hordes of zombies must be cleared out), the opening of three massive weapon silos, or even the closure of certain locations ( the subway, six bunkers or the stadium garage).

All of this indicates that we are nearing the end of the legendary Warzone map. The leak in the next nuclear explosion goes in that direction. Defending Verdansk from the zombies and then escaping could be the next big event in Season 2. A way for Activision and Raven Software to redirect players to the long awaited new map.

“It’s a small team of independent developers.”

At the moment, Verdansk is still resisting but seems controversial at times and suffers from player dissatisfaction. We saw it with the gulag and the fatigue for many players of duels with their fists. Today is another element that upset the players. On Reddit, a player points out that an old version of the Verdansk map has been in use since the update.

In support of their point of view, the user states that some points of interest have been removed from the last update, such as: B. the tunnel and stairs near the hospital.

They used the old card for the new update. The hospital tunnel wasn’t there yet. The railroad wasn’t there yet. The hospital stairs weren’t there yet. I think that’s because they’re a small team of independent developers. “, He wrote.

Nothing despite the latest update

The new update from March 3rd brought some corrections, such as:

Agency / GRU / Wrapped Suppressors that have returned to their original state. The fourth operator mission for Baker with the aim of eliminating 15 enemies with one weapon with a 2x or more magnified telescopic sight can now be tracked correctly. Finally, let’s point out some small updates to various UI elements such as icons, memory packs or the increase in the player level.

Then nothing in the repairs for the tunnel or the hospital stairs. So it seems that the developers are not yet aware of the problem.