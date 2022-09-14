Red hits U.S. theaters in November thanks to Crunchyroll
On September 12, 2022, Crunchyroll announced that it would be bringing One Piece Film: Red to theaters in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand this November! (It was previously announced that the film would be coming to the U.S. in October, so update your calendars!)
On October 5, 2022, tickets will be available for sale in Australia and New Zealand. On October 6, 2022, tickets will be available for sale in North America.
On November 3, 2022, Australians and New Zealanders will be able to enjoy the latest One Piece film. On November 4, 2022, Americans and Canadians will be able to enjoy Shanks’ daughter, Uta, singing on the big screen in a concert that has won the hearts of millions (10 million tickets were sold in Japan!) of anime fans.
In the United States and Australia, Crunchyroll and Toei animation will host the subtitled and dubbed premiere of the film.
On September 16, 2022, the subtitled version of One Piece Film: Red will premiere at Crunchyroll Expo Australia.
On October 6, 2022, One Piece Film: Red will premiere at New York Comic Con.
You can see the latest trailer for the film here:
RELATED: One Piece Film: Red box office in Japan becomes the second-highest-grossing movie in the franchise
What is the plot of One Piece Film: Red?
The plot of the film will revolve around a new female character named Uta. Uta is a world-renowned diva in the world of One Piece. The setting of the film Red will take place on an island where Uta will be performing her first public concert. People in the world of One Piece are able to listen to Uta’s singing via their Den Den Mushis (magical transponder snails that work as communication devices).
The Den Den Mushis enabled Uta to be able to hide her true identity as the daughter of the notorious, wanted pirate Red-Haired Shanks. Half of Uta’s hair is red while the other half is lavender (which she probably inherited from her mother).
Uta’s fans from all over the world sail towards the island in order to attend her live concert, including Luffy and the Straw Hats. Unfortunately for the Straw Hats, the Navy pirate hunters and other pirates are also planning to attend the concert. The story truly begins when the shocking fact that Uta is Shanks’ daughter is discovered, and chaos ensues.
RELATED: One Piece Film: Red X Peach John lingerie and women’s apparel features Uta-inspired pieces in the collection
Who are the members of the production team?
One Piece Film: Red production team members include:
- Director — Gorou Taniguchi
- Screenplay — Tsutomu Kuroiwa
- Music — Yasutaka Nakata
- Original creator and general producer — Eiichiro Oda
- Character Designer — Masayuki Satou
- Art Director and Art Setting — Hiroshi Katou
- Chief Animation Director — Masayuki Satou
- CGI Director — Kentaro Kawasaki
- Director of Photography — Tsunetaka Ema
- Color Design — Sayoko Yokoyama
- Song Performance — Ado (as Uta)
- Animation — Toei
- Key Animation — Beast
- Production Manager — Tomoya Yoshida
Are you looking forward to getting to see One Piece Film: Red on the big screen? Let us know in the comment section below!