Fan art for the upcoming One Piece Film: Red, featuring Mihawk and Shanks. Pic credit: @jurnalpalopo.pikiran-rakyat.com

On September 12, 2022, Crunchyroll announced that it would be bringing One Piece Film: Red to theaters in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand this November! (It was previously announced that the film would be coming to the U.S. in October, so update your calendars!)

On October 5, 2022, tickets will be available for sale in Australia and New Zealand. On October 6, 2022, tickets will be available for sale in North America.

On November 3, 2022, Australians and New Zealanders will be able to enjoy the latest One Piece film. On November 4, 2022, Americans and Canadians will be able to enjoy Shanks’ daughter, Uta, singing on the big screen in a concert that has won the hearts of millions (10 million tickets were sold in Japan!) of anime fans.

In the United States and Australia, Crunchyroll and Toei animation will host the subtitled and dubbed premiere of the film.

Get ready for another epic Straw Hats’ adventure on the big screen! ONE PIECE FILM RED is now set to arrive in theaters in US/CA this November 4th! Also coming to Australia and New Zealand this November 3rd! Presented in both English dub and sub!#ONEPIECE #ONEPIECEFILMRED pic.twitter.com/yh25iy7pzJ — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) September 12, 2022

On September 16, 2022, the subtitled version of One Piece Film: Red will premiere at Crunchyroll Expo Australia.

On October 6, 2022, One Piece Film: Red will premiere at New York Comic Con.

You can see the latest trailer for the film here:

Trailer for One Piece Film: Red.

RELATED: One Piece Film: Red box office in Japan becomes the second-highest-grossing movie in the franchise

What is the plot of One Piece Film: Red?

The plot of the film will revolve around a new female character named Uta. Uta is a world-renowned diva in the world of One Piece. The setting of the film Red will take place on an island where Uta will be performing her first public concert. People in the world of One Piece are able to listen to Uta’s singing via their Den Den Mushis (magical transponder snails that work as communication devices).

The Den Den Mushis enabled Uta to be able to hide her true identity as the daughter of the notorious, wanted pirate Red-Haired Shanks. Half of Uta’s hair is red while the other half is lavender (which she probably inherited from her mother).

Uta’s fans from all over the world sail towards the island in order to attend her live concert, including Luffy and the Straw Hats. Unfortunately for the Straw Hats, the Navy pirate hunters and other pirates are also planning to attend the concert. The story truly begins when the shocking fact that Uta is Shanks’ daughter is discovered, and chaos ensues.

Official movie poster for One Piece Film: Red. Pic credit: @ToeiAnimation/Twitter

RELATED: One Piece Film: Red X Peach John lingerie and women’s apparel features Uta-inspired pieces in the collection

Who are the members of the production team?

One Piece Film: Red production team members include:

Director — Gorou Taniguchi

Screenplay — Tsutomu Kuroiwa

Music — Yasutaka Nakata

Original creator and general producer — Eiichiro Oda

Character Designer — Masayuki Satou

Art Director and Art Setting — Hiroshi Katou

Chief Animation Director — Masayuki Satou

CGI Director — Kentaro Kawasaki

Director of Photography — Tsunetaka Ema

Color Design — Sayoko Yokoyama

Song Performance — Ado (as Uta)

Animation — Toei

Key Animation — Beast

Production Manager — Tomoya Yoshida

Are you looking forward to getting to see One Piece Film: Red on the big screen? Let us know in the comment section below!