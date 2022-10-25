Red English dub trailer clip released by Crunchyroll to promote new movie

Luffy and Uta within the One Piece Movie Purple. Pic credit score: Toei Annimation

The One Piece Movie: Purple USA launch date is on November 4, 2022. Tickets are at the moment on sale in North America.

One Piece Movie: Purple has been tearing up cinemas worldwide, and the movie is gearing up for its North American debut with a brand new English dub teaser and clip showcasing its English dubbed launch!

Toei Animation has had an enormous field workplace yr with Dragon Ball Tremendous: Tremendous Hero and One Piece: Purple. Every of those movies is on observe to develop into not solely essentially the most profitable releases of their respective franchises so far but additionally among the most profitable anime movies of all time.

One Piece Movie Purple’s new English dub clip

Crunchyroll has launched an English-dubbed clip for One Piece Movie: Purple, which can be launched in the US and Canada quickly. The clip, out there on YouTube, depicts a scene through which a lot of the Straw Hat Pirates are excitedly getting ready for Uta’s live performance, however Luffy is preoccupied with consuming meat, and Zoro is mostly irritated by the festivities.

The brand new One Piece Movie Purple English dub clip

Movie Purple, the fifteenth installment within the One Piece franchise, follows the Straw Hat Pirates’ adventures on the Island of Music. There they met Uta, Purple-Haired Shanks’ daughter and Luffy’s childhood buddy, a stunning vocalist who aspires to make use of music to alleviate ache and struggling. A few prequel episodes aired promptly after Movie Purple’s debut to supply viewers with background on the three characters.

One Piece Movie Purple has been racking up the numbers

Although the movie’s theatrical run has been primarily restricted to Japan, Movie Purple has confirmed to be an enormous success and field workplace powerhouse. It has already generated greater than 17 billion yen (about $122 million), making it Japan’s most worthwhile movie in 2022 on the time of writing. Moreover, Movie Purple is at the moment one of many nation’s highest-earning movies, alongside widespread anime movies comparable to Spirited Away, Weathering with You, and Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

The discharge of the English-dubbed trailer to mark Movie Purple’s North American debut is just one instance of the newest One Piece information. Notably, Bandai has introduced the discharge of two new video video games early subsequent yr. The primary is One Piece Odyssey, which is on the market for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Sequence X|S, and PC. The sport “transports the Straw Hat Crew to a brand new thriller island the place they have interaction on adventures and struggle fierce adversaries and large bosses in thrilling turn-based battles,” in response to the outline. Second, a brand new line of One Piece-themed Tamagotchis permits followers to develop their Chopper.”’

Moreover, VANS and One Piece have collaborated to create an attire assortment based mostly on the traditional sequence. The gathering contains sneakers, t-shirts, sweatshirts, and different issues with varied elements of the One Piece iconography, and will probably be out there for buy on November 11.

The anime sequence is on the market to stream on Crunchyroll for anybody who needs to atone for the Straw Hat Pirates’ escapades earlier than the North American premiere of Movie Purple.