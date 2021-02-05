Recycled Textile Market 2021: Latest Technological Trends, and Future Scope, Trending Opportunities till 2027

The recycled textile market was valued at US$ 5,855.39 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 9,365.04 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Recycled textile is old clothing or other unused textile that can be recovered for reuse or material recovery. Recycling of textile is done to treat textile waste and reuse the reclaimed fibre across diversified industrial base which helps to save natural resources and contribute to environment sustainability. The textile manufacturing mechanism is considered to be one of the chemical-intensive processes that generate a high volume of textile waste throughout its operations. The textile waste may be segregated into two groups, pre-consumer textile waste and post-consumer textile. Recycling of textile waste helps in reducing the burden on natural resource, minimizes the need for landfill space, and helps in saving energy.

Download PDF Sample Copy at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00010694/

The move toward global retailing or remote shopping has driven the growth of fashion, textile, and apparel industries, enabling customers to choose the products of their choice. For instance, since last 15 years, the production of clothing for retail purposes is attributed to a shift in consumer lifestyle coupled with increase in disposable income and rise in per capita sales in developing and developed economies. Further, the rise in foreign direct investments by leading manufacturers across emerging economies is also stipulating the demand for better quality textile products. All such factorshave resulted in the growth of retail industry in clothing and textile sector, thus generating ample amount of textile waste. Moreover, the stringent government legislations regulating the effective management of textile waste are potentially aimed to promote the use of textile recycling as a sustainable alternative to treat the impending problem related to textile waste.

In 2019, Asia Pacific was the largest market for the global recycled textile market. The recycled textile market in the countries of Asia Pacific has experienced a huge shift over the years. Asia pacific is the largest continent in the world and is known for its textile production capacity owing to the presence of countries such as Bangladesh, India, and China. Adoption of western culture in developing countries of Asia Pacific region is anticipated to propel the growth of textile market during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing awareness about the comfort and benefits of the stylish home textile will also contribute to the market growth. China’s huge population coupled with rising textile and clothing consumption per capita offers a lucrative opportunity for the recycled textile market. The top goods exported to China mainly contain yarns and fiber. Shanghai, Guangdong Province, Zhejiang Province, Nantong in Jiangsu Province,and Shandong province are the major industrial clusters in China, where the manufacturers are focused on manufacturing and recycling of the textile materials. The incredible textile production capacity generated by China and India has created a noteworthy opportunity for the recycled textile market growth in Asia Pacific.

The COVID-19 pandemic first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019, and since then it has spread across the world at a fast pace. The US, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa, Mexico, Spain, and the UK are among the mostaffected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths as of August 2020. According to the latest WHO figures as of August 24, there are ~23,586,641confirmed cases and 812,537 total deaths globally. COVID-19has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global chemical and materials industry is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, disruptions in manufacturing due to COVID-19 outbreak. For instance, China is the global hub of manufacturing and the largest raw material supplier for various industries. The lockdown of various plants and factories in China and leading regions such as Asia Pacific and Europe is affecting the global supply chains and negatively impacting the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of various goods. All these factors have greatly affected the global recycled textile market.

Company Profiles

Anandi Enterprises

Chindi

Khaloom Textile India Pvt. Ltd.

Kishco Group

Usha Yarns Limited

Hyosung Corporation

Leigh Fibers Inc.

Martex Fiber Southern Corporation

Renewcell AB

Boer Group

Browse More Details on Report at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00010694/

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one top industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing and Construction, Technology, Chemicals and Materials.

We offer our clients multiple ways to customize research as per their specific needs and budget.

Contact us:

The Insight Partners

Phone: + 1-646-491-9876

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com