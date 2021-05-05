The Recycled Plastic Market report presents high-quality and wide-ranging research study with key factors that are expected to have a Major impact on the Recycled Plastic market during the forecast period. The report present Key Market segments valued based on its growth rate and share.This report also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Recycled Plastic Industry.The report explains the historical and current trends that are shaping the growth of the Recycled Plastic market.

The recycling process of plastics refers to the recovering of waste or scrap left out of plastic products and reprocessing it back into useful products. Since, plastic material is non-biodegradable, so it is recycled to reduce the harmful effects caused due to dumping of plastic products in the soil. The process of recycling goes through six major steps, collection, sorting, shredding, cleaning, melting and making of pellets. The dumped waste plastic is collected by waste collectors and brought to the sorting facilities for further processing where, the plastic products are segregated on the basis of their color and the content of resin in them. The differentiated plastics go through the shredder where products are grinded and cut into small pieces so that they can easily be cleaned and made into pellets for further manufacturing of products.Global recycled plastic market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period of 2019 -2026

Scope of the Report:

The Recycled Plastic Market Report aims to determine the financial outlook for the market with detailed understanding of the competitive landscape.

The regional analysis in Report includes reliable value and volume forecasts.

Geographical Segment covered in Report:

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Top Players Working in Recycled Plastic Market:

Some of the major players operating in this market are CUSTOM POLYMERS, B&B PLASTICS INC, B. Schoenberg & Co., Inc., ENVISION PLASTICS, Jayplas, Joe’s Plastics, K K Asia (HK) Ltd., Berry Global Inc., MBA Polymers Inc., Plastipak Holdings, Inc., SUEZ, Ultra-Poly Corporation, Veolia, KW Plastics, Birch Plastics Inc., RJM INTERNATIONAL, INC., Asia plastics renewable resources holdings co., ltd., CLEAR PATH RECYCLING, Green Line Polymers and Imerys among others.

This Recycled Plastic Market report consist of the basic overview of the market, including product definitions, classifications, new product launches, key developments and the industry chain structure of the overall market.

Table of Contents of Recycled Plastic Market Report:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Recycled Plastic Market Size

2.2 Recycled Plastic Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Recycled Plastic Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Recycled Plastic Key Players and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Recycled Plastic Product/Solution/Service

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Recycled Plastic Sales by Product

4.2 Global Recycled Plastic Revenue by Product

4.3 Recycled Plastic Price by Product

Continued..

