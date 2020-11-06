Recycled Plastic Market: Market Data, Industry Analysis, Size,Share 2026 | Major Giants – CUSTOM POLYMERS, B&B PLASTICS INC, B. Schoenberg & Co.

In this Recycled Plastic Market research report, industry trends are plotted on macro level which helps clients and the businesses comprehend market place and possible future issues. A profound knowledge of industrial unanimity, market trends and incredible techniques utilized in the report gives client’s an upper hand in the market. Comprehensive data and brilliant forecasting techniques used in this report coincide with precision and correctness. Actionable market insights are always very important if seeking to create sustainable and profitable business strategies. Market segmentation is carried out in terms of markets covered, geographic scope, years considered for the study, currency and pricing, research methodology, primary interviews with key opinion leaders, DBMR market position grid, DBMR market challenge matrix, secondary sources, and assumptions.

Global recycled plastic market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period of 2019 -2026

Segmentation: Global Recycled Plastic Market

Global recycled plastic market is segmented into three notable segments which are based on type, source and industry.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into polyethylene terephthalate, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, polystyrene and others

On the basis of source, the market is segmented into bottles, bags, films, fibers, foams and others

On the basis of industry, the market is segmented into packaging, building & construction, textile, automotive, electrical & electronics, household goods, agriculture, healthcare and others

Recycled Plastic Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Recycled Plastic Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Leading Recycled Plastic manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

CUSTOM POLYMERS, B&B PLASTICS B. Schoenberg & Co., , ENVISION PLASTICS, Jayplas, Joe’s Plastics, K K Asia (HK), Berry Global , MBA Polymers , Plastipak Holdings, , SUEZ, Ultra-Poly Corporation, Veolia, KW Plastics, Birch Plastics , RJM INTERNATIONAL, , Asia plastics renewable resources holdings co.,, CLEAR PATH RECYCLING, Green Line Polymers and Imerys among others.

Product Launches:

In June 2019, Veolia announces the launch of a new tool for the energy, water, & waste sectors. This new tool will help to achieve a low carbon future and will be beneficial for environment and is cost friendly

In February 2018, Envision Plastics announced the launch of a bottle which uses their Ocean Bound plastic at 100 percent content and as the sole colorant carrier. Through this, the company will be able to expand its product portfolio in the market

In January 2015, Jayplas launched a new plastic film packaging division. The main aim for this launch is to provide a closed-loop solution and ensure that plastic is recycled in the U.K. instead any other region

