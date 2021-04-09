Recycled Packaging Materials Market 2021: Business Methodologies, Financial Overview and Growth Prospects Predicted by 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Recycled packaging materials such as recycled paper and glass form raw materials for the eco-friendly packaging. Recycled materials in the packaging industry help in reducing carbon footprint by reducing the amount of raw materials used in the manufacturing process and by decreasing the amount of generated waste that otherwise ends up in landfills. Also, materials used in recycling packaging help in minimizing the negative impact that industries have on the environment.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The recycled packaging materials market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising awareness among the consumers and manufacturers. Rapid installation of modern retail stores coupled with the introduction of bioplastics further fuel the growth of the recycled packaging materials market. However, lack of government regulations in promoting the cause is likely to discourage the overall recycled packaging materials market. On the other hand, the growing trend of recyclable packaging offers significant opportunity for the growth of recycled packaging materials market during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Recycled Packaging Materials Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of recycled packaging materials market with detailed market segmentation by material, packaging type, end-use industry and geography. The global recycled packaging materials market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading recycled packaging materials market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global recycled packaging materials market is segmented on the basis of material, packaging type and end-use industry. Based on material, the market is segmented as glass, paper, plastic, aluminum and others. On the basis of the packaging type, the market is segmented as paper & cardboard, bubble wrap, void fill and pouches & envelopes. The market on the basis of the end-use industry is classified as healthcare, food & beverage, personel care and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global recycled packaging materials market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The recycled packaging materials market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting recycled packaging materials market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the recycled packaging materials market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the recycled packaging materials market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from recycled packaging materials market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for recycled packaging materials in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the recycled packaging materials market.

The report also includes the profiles of key recycled packaging materials companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Amcor Limited

Anchor Packaging, Inc.

Berkley International Packaging

BioPak Pty Limited

International Paper Company

Mondi Group

Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

Ranpak Inc.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Tetra Pak International S.A.

