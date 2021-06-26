Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market Demand, Size, Share, Scope & Forecast To 2027

The revolutions in personalized drug development, potential device technologies in the pipeline, increasing incidence of recurrent AFib coupled with deteriorating lifestyles would augment the prevalence of the disease leading to the growth of the Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market.

The global Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market is expected to reach USD 25.93 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The increasing incidence of recurrent atrial fibrillation is majorly associated with recurrent paroxysmal atrial fibrillation patients, with the occurrence of a family history of AFib, high blood pressure, sleep apnea, overuse of stimulants, alcohol consumption, obesity, thyroid disorders, diabetes, lung disease, severe infections, and stress.

Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts' team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market players.

Key participants contributing significant market shares in the industry growth includes Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Microport Scientific Corporation, Atricure Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Daiichi Sankyo, and GlaxoSmithKline.

The global Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market report analyzes the current trends of the market, along with the barriers expected to rise during the forecast estimation for 2020-2027.

Emergen Research have segmented the global Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market on the basis of product, application, end-uses, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Device Surgical Devices Maze Surgery Catheter Ablation Radiofrequency Catheter Ablation Conventional RF Ablation Catheters Irrigated-tip RF Ablation Catheters Cryoablation Microwave Based Catheter Ablation Laser Based Catheter Ablation Navigational Advanced Mapping Accessories Non-Surgical Devices Electric Cardioversion EP Ablation Catheters EP Diagnostic Catheter Conventional Diagnostic Catheters Fixed Diagnostic Catheters Steerable Diagnostic Catheters Advanced Diagnostic Catheters Mapping and Recording Systems Cardiac Monitors or Loop Recorders Access Devices Left Atrial Appendage and Closure Devices Intracardiac Echocardiography (ICE) Systems Drugs Dabigatran (Pradaxa) Rivaroxaban (Xarelto) Apixaban (Eliquis) Edoxaban (Savaysa) Warfarin (Coumadin) Others Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) EP Ablation Diagnostic Surgical Cardiac End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals Cardiac Centers Ambulatory Care Centers



Regional Bifurcation:

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

