Recurrence Of Injuries Caused By Sports Expected To Drive Growth Of ACL Reconstruction Market
ACL Reconstruction Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market insights 2018 to 2028
Market Outlook :-
Anterior crutiate ligament (ACL) is made of tough fibrous material which is located within the knee joint. It ranges from the medial surface of the lateral femoral condyle, which is a part of the lower end of the thigh bone, to the front of the anterior tibial spine, which is a part of the upper end of the shin bone.
The growing prevalence and recurrence of injuries caused by sports is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of ACL Reconstruction market over the forecast period. According to Collins 2013, it has been estimated that around 80,000 to 100,000 people in the U.S. undergo ACL reconstruction every year.
ACL Reconstruction Market: Segmentation
Tentatively, the global ACL Reconstruction market can be segmented on the basis of procedure type, fixation type, end user, and geography.
Based on procedure type, the global ACL Reconstruction repair market is segmented as:
- Graft Fixation
- Autograft
- Allograft
Based on fixation type, the global ACL Reconstruction repair market is segmented as:
- Femoral
- Tissue Fixation
- Bone Fixation
- Tibial
- Tissue Fixation
- Bone Fixation
Based on end user, the global ACL Reconstruction market is segmented as:
- Hospitals
- Orthopedic Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Report regional analysis includes:
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)
- South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)
- Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)
ACL Reconstruction Market: Key Players
The global market for ACL Reconstruction market is highly competitive. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global ACL Reconstruction market are Zimmer Biomet, Citieffe s.r.l. a socio unico, mith & Nephew Ltd, Arthrex, Inc., DePuy Synthes, CONMED Corporation, and MEIRA Inc, among others.
The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Market Size & Demand
- Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Technology
- Value Chain
Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and Products offered
- Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective on market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
Highlights from the Report
- Elaborated scenario of the parent market
- Transformations in the market dynamics
- Detailed segmentation of the target market
- Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume
- Latest industry developments and trends
- Competition landscape
- Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made
- Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis
- Unbiased analysis on performance of the market
- Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness
