Recurrence Of Injuries Caused By Sports Expected To Drive Growth Of ACL Reconstruction Market

Market Outlook :-

Anterior crutiate ligament (ACL) is made of tough fibrous material which is located within the knee joint. It ranges from the medial surface of the lateral femoral condyle, which is a part of the lower end of the thigh bone, to the front of the anterior tibial spine, which is a part of the upper end of the shin bone.

The growing prevalence and recurrence of injuries caused by sports is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of ACL Reconstruction market over the forecast period. According to Collins 2013, it has been estimated that around 80,000 to 100,000 people in the U.S. undergo ACL reconstruction every year.

ACL Reconstruction Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global ACL Reconstruction market can be segmented on the basis of procedure type, fixation type, end user, and geography.

Based on procedure type, the global ACL Reconstruction repair market is segmented as:

Graft Fixation Autograft Allograft



Based on fixation type, the global ACL Reconstruction repair market is segmented as:

Femoral Tissue Fixation Bone Fixation

Tibial Tissue Fixation Bone Fixation



Based on end user, the global ACL Reconstruction market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Report regional analysis includes:

North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

ACL Reconstruction Market: Key Players

The global market for ACL Reconstruction market is highly competitive. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global ACL Reconstruction market are Zimmer Biomet, Citieffe s.r.l. a socio unico, mith & Nephew Ltd, Arthrex, Inc., DePuy Synthes, CONMED Corporation, and MEIRA Inc, among others.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and Products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

