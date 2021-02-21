Recruitment and Staffing Market to Develop Rapidly by 2026: Adecco, Manpower Group, Randstad Holding NV, Allegis Group, Hays PLC, Kelly Services, Recruit Holdings, Temp Holdings, USG People, Insperity, ADP

“

The constantly developing nature of the Recruitment and Staffing industry addresses a purposeful effort to understand the changing needs of customers with the advent of lifestyle change. However, the increasing consumer demands, preferences, and changing tastes are key elements for which the Recruitment and Staffing industry is looking for constant innovation in the development of packaging and production. Our research report gives you the opportunity to keep up-to-date on the industry’s changing dynamics.

Get Sample Report@ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-sample/208235

Scope of the Market is Defined: –

The Recruitment and Staffing market is segmented on the basis of Companies, type, application, form, and region. The type comprises the basic Recruitment and Staffing industry and all types of Recruitment and Staffings that are covered by this report. Based on the application, there are several users who use these products as raw materials to produce their final product.

Companies covered in this report are Adecco, Manpower Group, Randstad Holding NV, Allegis Group, Hays PLC, Kelly Services, Recruit Holdings, Temp Holdings, USG People, Insperity, ADP

Major Types,

Temporary Staffing

Permanent Staffing

Other HR Solutions

Major Applications,

BFSI

Government

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Market evolution impacting the industry growth

In addition, the Recruitment and Staffing market report analyses each and every trend that dominates the market. The report looks at the growing possibilities leading to market growth over the forecast period. The factors that stimulate or hamper market growth were also analyzed.

Get A Special Discount@ https://www.regalintelligence.com/check-discount/208235

To summarize, the Recruitment and Staffing Market Report is a collaborative effort to help readers obtain systematic information based on primary and secondary research. The report is ready to gain insight based on market dynamics, recent developments, statistics and fluctuations, and the underlying strengths of this industry.

Table of Contents

Global Recruitment and Staffing Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Temporary Staffing -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Permanent Staffing -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Other HR Solutions -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global Recruitment and Staffing Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China Recruitment and Staffing Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading Recruitment and Staffing Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China Recruitment and Staffing Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU Recruitment and Staffing Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading Recruitment and Staffing Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU Recruitment and Staffing Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA Recruitment and Staffing Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading Recruitment and Staffing Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA Recruitment and Staffing Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan Recruitment and Staffing Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading Recruitment and Staffing Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan Recruitment and Staffing Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India Recruitment and Staffing Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading Recruitment and Staffing Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India Recruitment and Staffing Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia Recruitment and Staffing Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading Recruitment and Staffing Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia Recruitment and Staffing Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America Recruitment and Staffing Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading Recruitment and Staffing Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America Recruitment and Staffing Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 Recruitment and Staffing Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Recruitment and Staffing Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global Recruitment and Staffing Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global Recruitment and Staffing Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 Recruitment and Staffing Competitive Analysis

6.1 Adecco

6.1.1 Adecco Company Profiles

6.1.2 Adecco Product Introduction

6.1.3 Adecco Recruitment and Staffing Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 Manpower Group

6.2.1 Manpower Group Company Profiles

6.2.2 Manpower Group Product Introduction

6.2.3 Manpower Group Recruitment and Staffing Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 Randstad Holding NV

6.3.1 Randstad Holding NV Company Profiles

6.3.2 Randstad Holding NV Product Introduction

6.3.3 Randstad Holding NV Recruitment and Staffing Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Allegis Group

6.4.1 Allegis Group Company Profiles

6.4.2 Allegis Group Product Introduction

6.4.3 Allegis Group Recruitment and Staffing Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 Hays PLC

6.5.1 Hays PLC Company Profiles

6.5.2 Hays PLC Product Introduction

6.5.3 Hays PLC Recruitment and Staffing Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 Kelly Services

6.6.1 Kelly Services Company Profiles

6.6.2 Kelly Services Product Introduction

6.6.3 Kelly Services Recruitment and Staffing Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Recruit Holdings

6.7.1 Recruit Holdings Company Profiles

6.7.2 Recruit Holdings Product Introduction

6.7.3 Recruit Holdings Recruitment and Staffing Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Temp Holdings

6.8.1 Temp Holdings Company Profiles

6.8.2 Temp Holdings Product Introduction

6.8.3 Temp Holdings Recruitment and Staffing Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 USG People

6.9.1 USG People Company Profiles

6.9.2 USG People Product Introduction

6.9.3 USG People Recruitment and Staffing Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Insperity

6.10.1 Insperity Company Profiles

6.10.2 Insperity Product Introduction

6.10.3 Insperity Recruitment and Staffing Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

6.11 ADP

7 Conclusion

Get Sample with Detailed TOC@ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-toc/208235

Thank You.”