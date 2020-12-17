Recreational Boats Market Statistics, Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin, Dynamics | Polaris Inc., White River Marine Group., Hobie Cat Company, Godfrey Pontoon Boats

This Recreational Boats market report is the most suitable solution for your business requirements in many ways. The best tools have been adopted to generate this report which is SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. Nowadays, businesses are highly relying on the different segments covered in the market research report which presents better insights to drive the business into the right direction. This Recreational Boats market report is a complete overview of the market that covers various aspects of product definition, market segmentation based on various parameters, and the existing vendor landscape.

Global recreational boats market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.50 % forecast to 2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing tourism in the global economy.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global recreational boats market are Brunswick Corporation, Groupe Beneteau, Azimut Benetti S.p.A., Sunseeker, Catalina Yachts, Marine Products Corporation, Polaris Inc., White River Marine Group., Hobie Cat Company, Godfrey Pontoon Boats, FERRETTI S.P.A, MAHINDRA ODYSSEA., Bavaria Yachtbau, Moran Yacht & Ship, Inc., Baja Marine, Fountain Powerboats, Hydrasports Custom Boats, LLC, Wavve Boating Inc., MALIBU BOATS, LLC., X Shore among others.

Market Drivers:

Rising disposable income influenced by increased GDP will drive the growth of the market

Activities such as boat shows and tournament will help to boost the market growth

New innovation and improved technology reducing the cost of boats is another factor to uplift the size and growth of the market

Increased interest to spend leisure time in boating will help to augments the market growth

Increased demand for customised boats with new feature will drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increasing the level of pollution due to recreational boats will hamper the growth of the market

Complications arising due to the lack of interest amongst youngsters in purchasing new boats is another factor that will obstruct the market growth

Affordability issues for middle income group as high cost associated with recreational boats will restrict the growth

By Boat Type (Outboard Boats, Inboard Boats/Stern Type Boats, Personal Watercraft Boats, Sail Boats/Yachts, Inflatable Boats, Others), Power Source (Human Powered, Sail Powered, Engine Powered), Activity Type (Cruising & Watersports, Fishing), Distribution Channel (Boat Dealers, Boat Shows/Events, Online Websites), Geography

Regional and Country-level Analysis

To comprehend Global Recreational Boats market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Recreational Boats market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

In September 2019, X Shore announced the launch of their first electric boat models the “Eelex 6500” with non-existent engine noise, fumes and carbon emission. On a single charge it will provide a ride of up to 100 nautical miles. The insertion of air between craft and water makes it more efficient for use. It has an open top and carries 12 people at a time

In August 2017, Wavve Boating Inc. announced the launch of a navigation app for recreational boating market. This app helps to navigate in the open water, to pin up the location. The app includes all the Canadian and American chart data and helps in manipulating the map by zooming in and out. The user can share their location knowledge for the safer and enjoyable journey with others

