Recreational Boats Industry Regional Analysis – Asia Pacific, North America, Europe And ROW

Technology advancements, increased boat size, an increase in the high-net-worth population, a growing economy, and increased tourism are all contributing to the growth of the recreational boat market. Outboard boats are expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to numerous advantages such as low maintenance costs, increased deck space, improved engine accessibility, and a wide range of engine power that can be fitted to the boats. Outboard/pontoon boats can be used for activities such as fishing, cruising, and watersports. Outboard boats are in higher demand in markets such as North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. In the future, engine-powered boats are expected to have the largest market. Many engine-powered boats are divided into categories based on the type of fuel they use (diesel, gasoline, hybrid, electric etc). In comparison to sailboats and human-powered boats, engine-powered boats are faster. Engine-powered boats are much more stable and can be driven in all weather conditions. Cruising and fishing are two activities that can be done on these types of boats. In terms of value, North America is expected to be the largest market for engine-powered boats.

Asia is a continent with a diverse Oceania has the world’s fastest growing recreational boat market. The recreational boat market is dominated by China and Australia. The growing demand for recreational boats is due to rising per capita income in developing countries and an increase in the number of people who can invest in recreational activities. In the region, there has been a high demand for imported boats, particularly from countries such as the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and others, which will fuel the growth of recreational boats in the region.

Key market players in the global Recreational Boats industries are Brunswick, Groupe Beneteau, Azimut Benetti, Sunseeker International Limited, Ranger boats, Tracker Boats, Lund Boats, Marine Product Corporation, Bennington Marine LLC, Hobie Cat Company, Ferretti Group, Bavaria Yachtbau, Godfrey Pontoon Group, Catalina Yachts, and Mahindra Odyssea.

