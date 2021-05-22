Recovered or not? – Why antibodies are not considered evidence | Free press

Chemnitz.

The chaos seemed perfect in the Zwickau district recently. Official certificates of a relative’s recovery from a Covid-19 infection have been sent to three grieving families. The relatives were far from recovered. They previously died of corona disease. The District Office was accidentally notified, regretted it and explained it with a “technical error”.

The deaths were sometimes months ago. The reason that the official letters, although incorrect, have been sent at this time, is due to the pressure resulting from the new “COVID-19 Exemption Regulation for Protective Measures”. This takes back the restrictions on fundamental rights that were previously put in place to protect against infection – at least for those who have recovered and who have been vaccinated. They no longer have exit or contact restrictions and are not required to submit negative test results with purchase or with service providers. The groups mentioned only need to prove their status to be eligible for exemption from incidence restrictions. For this purpose, Covid-19 vaccination certificates are listed in the vaccination pass or, in the case of recovered persons, official evidence documenting the persistence of the disease.

The long-term incentive to enjoy long-deprived freedoms had already fueled illegal loopholes to circumvent incidental requirements in recent weeks. There were reports of false vaccination passports, including the Covid-19 vaccination certificate, sold on the Internet. The final answer came this week from the Bundestag: the penalties for such fraud will be drastically tightened. The use of false vaccination, testing and recovery documents is punishable by up to one year in prison or a fine – entering such false information even with up to two years in prison.

But while you’re legally armoring yourself for Covid-19 scams, it seems like you’re completely ignoring a bunch of people right now. In particular, those who apparently survived Covid-19 unnoticed because they were completely symptom-free. Or those who for some other reason cannot show positive PCR test evidence from the acute phase of their disease. Paul Harms * from Chemnitz belongs to this group.

When the 61-year-old signed up for a PCR test in February with complaints that were not specific to Covid-19, it was negative. “My chest hurt and I wanted to know if I had it or not because I didn’t want to infect my colleagues in the office,” Harms told the Free Press. His doctor diagnosed pneumonia, which she treated with antibiotics. After a few days, the patient felt a little better.

But meanwhile, his wife, also 61, was complaining of a bad headache and feeling weak. Harms took her to hospital, where – unlike him – she was found to be infected with Covid-19 and was admitted to the hospital.

As a contact person, Paul Harms was promptly quarantined at home. During that time he recovered well from his pneumonia. It was different with his wife in the hospital. Even without previous illnesses, her Covid 19 infection was fatal. Not even ventilation could save her. “Unfortunately, she lost the fight against this virus and died on Easter Monday,” reports Paul Harms. The macabre mail from the office was spared, as the three families in the Zwickau ward received. But what left Harms now, besides his grief, was whether he hadn’t also had Covid’s disease. Maybe his PCR test just didn’t work right? He went back to his doctor and asked for an antibody test. In contrast to the PCR test, which reacts to the direct presence of parts of the virus in the body, an antibody test shows whether an organism has developed an immune response to a virus, i.e. whether this virus is at least previously present in the body. used to be.

“The test confirmed that I had formed a lot of antibodies,” Harms reports. For him the proof that he too had contracted a Covid 19 infection. Unsure of his legal status, he turned to Chemnitz’s health department. “Am I now considered recovered? Official statements require a positive corona test, which I do not have, but a huge number of antibodies,” he described his case to authorities.

He received an immediate reply, but without being really correct: “Under current regulations and laws, only positive PCR evidence counts as evidence for recovered persons. We are sorry that we cannot give you a different answer.” So not recovered after all? Another request to the Federal Department of Health was followed by an incredibly long response email. But that only mentioned links and again made no specific reference to his case.

He only received a concrete answer after turning on the newspaper, even though that was not necessarily a satisfactory answer for Harms. At the request of the “Freie Presse”, the Ministry of Health of Saxony replied “that an antibody test is not sufficient to prove the health status of the patient”. The authority stated: “Antibody detection is currently mainly used to answer questions about the epidemiology of infection. According to the current state of knowledge, serological detection of Sars-CoV-2 specific antibodies does not allow a clear statement about infectivity or immune status. In German, whether Harms is immune and therefore no longer poses a significant threat to others – the essential condition for exceptions to limitations – is not only proven by the antibody level. “The person is therefore still subject to the protective measures that apply to unvaccinated people and those who cannot provide evidence of recovery,” wrote the Saxony Ministry of Social Affairs.

Paul Harms laboratory diagnoses, for both the February negative PCR test and the April positive antibody test, are available for the “Freie Presse”. A sentence in the appendix to the antibody test indicates why the authorities could be so careful. “Due to the close relationship with other coronaviruses, mutual reactions cannot be ruled out”, it says in English. The translation made here is missing from the original. Another “Free Press” request to the Federal Ministry of Health clarifies the context.

In addition to the reasons already mentioned by the Saxon Ministry, Federal Ministry spokeswoman Teresa Nauber adds that antibody detection is also not considered sufficient evidence for overcoming Covid 19 disease, “because … the detection of antibodies can also be caused by other coronaviruses. “. Unlike the PCR test, for which the original developer, virologist Christian Drosten, rules out such errors, the science of this with the antibody test is not certain. “The Federal Ministry of Health is aware that with currently existing regulations it may be difficult in individual cases to prove a disease with Covid-19. However, the regulations are based on current scientific knowledge,” apologized spokeswoman Nauber. herself.

The only tip the Saxon Ministry of Harms can give at the moment is: “The person must urgently request the vaccination.” * Name changed

Freedoms granted by the exception regulation

Travel restrictions (including contact) do not apply to vaccinated and convalescing people. They are not counted in private meetings. There are no nightly departure restrictions for these groups.

In the case of exceptions to corona protection measures, vaccinated and convalescent people who tested negative will be treated equally. You don’t need to have a recent negative test result to go to the hairdresser, store, or zoo.

Contactless individual sport: the restriction that training may take place alone, in pairs or with members of a household, is removed for those who have been vaccinated / recovered.

Quarantine obligations do not apply to vaccinated and convalescing people – for example when entering from abroad. Exception: imports from virus variant areas.

The AHA rules will continue to apply, ie wearing a face-to-face mask, distance requirements and hygiene rules.

A yellow vaccination pass and vaccination certificates serve as proof of complete vaccination protection. 14 days must have passed since the last single vaccination.

Those who have recovered will need a positive PCR test (or another nucleic acid test) done a minimum of 28 days and a maximum of 6 months ago. In either case, liberties are only granted to those without typical Covid 19 symptoms. (EU)